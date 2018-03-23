Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 23 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

The heat is on - Moocall launches its new bull fertility device

Dairy technology company Moocall has launched a new bull fertility detection device

Moocall CEO Emmet Savage is predicting big things for the company's new product
Moocall CEO Emmet Savage is predicting big things for the company's new product

Claire Fox

Farmers will see a return on their investment within one month.

That's the verdict from Moocall CEO Emmet Savage on the company's newly launched product Moocall Heat.

Since 2015 Moocall has sold 35,000 of its calving sensors worldwide.

Its latest product is Moocall HEAT, a heat detection product which harnesses the bull and Mother Nature in order to accurately predict when a cow is in heat.

The product includes a collar that is worn by a bull and Moocall eartags are then attached to all cows and heifers. The collar then uses cow/bull proximity, mounting behaviour and bull activity levels in the field to determine when a cow or a heifer is in heat.

This information is then sent to the farmer by SMS.

According to Mr Savage a missed heat in a dairy cow can cost a farmer more than €200, and therefore thinks the affordable €1,500 price tag of Moocall HEAT will ensure that farmers will see a return on investment within one month of use as heat detection will be more accurate and a herd's conception rate will increase.

Tail-painting

Also Read

"60-75pc of all heat happens between 6pm and 6am that means a farmer can miss a heat because they're not in the yard or they're asleep.

"Loss of heat is a huge loss to a farmer.When farmers see this product working they'll see it's a win-win situation. The herd gets pregnant faster, so I think they'll see the return on investment in a month," he said

Mr Savage pointed out that Moocall HEAT offers a solution to "primitive tail-painting of cows" still at work on a lot of dairy farms and is a more affordable solution to costly cow collars that are on the market.

"The tail paint solution is primitive and requires a lot of labour and hours and is inaccurate as it can fail if it becomes rubbed off in the middle of the night or for whatever reason and you don't know if mounting has occurred," he said.

"There are also some very expensive solutions where you put a collar on a cow and measure the activity of the cow but this can cost between €10-20,000. Moocall HEAT is affordable and saves the farmer time. It will shake things up for the industry.

Mr Savage added that unlike other products on the market it focuses on the bull which is the "only one in the world who knows best when a cow is in heat".

"The bull goes to work as nature has designed. It's based on the bull's interaction and it tells exactly when heat starts and also provides information on the bull's fertility.

"If the bull is infertile or sub fertile it will pick this up straight away as up to 20pc of bulls are subfertile. It's about applying technology to harness what nature intended," he said.

While for the moment the product only works outside in a field where a bull is accompanied by up to 50 cows, Mr Savage is confident that in the next 12 months the product will be able to work indoors.

For more information, visit www.moocall.com.

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

7 things the most efficient dairy farmers do on a daily basis

LacPatrick holds February milk price for some suppliers but cuts for others

Skimmed milk powder slumps 8% at Global Dairy Trade auction
Stock photo

Infant food leads EU agri-food exports increase of 4.5%
Photo at feeding time, with the local designed/manufactured 40 outlet feeder on Lester Ryans farm Dunbell Co Kilkenny. Feeding 32 calves 18 weeks old out on grass. Photo Roger Jones.

Why weight is key when weaning replacement heifers

‘We need a different mindset on energy use’ - Farmers advised to monitor...
Nicky Doyle has built up a thriving business selling his own-brand milk into supermarkets and artisan food shops in the south-east. Photo: Mary Browne

'There's a big difference between 30c/L and €1/L' - Farmer on selling...


Top Stories

Kevin Treanor, Clontybunnia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan with the Reserve Junior Champion, Clontown Loni which sold for €5,000.

Buyers from the north and across the water snapped up champions at first Limousin...
Regina Doherty Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Minister Doherty announces details of 250 extra Rural Social Scheme places
Shane Randles, Salesian Agricultural College pictured with Kilrush Community School pupils Padraig Donoghue and Thomas Kelly at a careers open day in the Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Beef industry needs to wake up to changing consumer tastes
The higher conception rates to first service and higher litter size as a result of the change in ewe type have resulted in a busier lambing period. Image: UCD

VIDEO: UCD farm sees 300 ewes lambed in just nine days
POWER-PACKED: Rated from 420hp to 620hp, the new John Deere range provides what the manufacturer claims is ‘an industry-leading hydraulic capacity’

Rated from 420hp to 620hp see John Deere's 9R series in action
Trá Bán, Great Blasket Island. Photo: Fáilte Island

Looking to leave the rat race? 'Unique' property on iconic Great Blasket...
French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in PIerre-Benite near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. Message reads,

Beef farmers on alert as Brazilian President says Mercosur, EU 'a step away' from...