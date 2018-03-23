The heat is on - Moocall launches its new bull fertility device

That's the verdict from Moocall CEO Emmet Savage on the company's newly launched product Moocall Heat.

Its latest product is Moocall HEAT, a heat detection product which harnesses the bull and Mother Nature in order to accurately predict when a cow is in heat.

The product includes a collar that is worn by a bull and Moocall eartags are then attached to all cows and heifers. The collar then uses cow/bull proximity, mounting behaviour and bull activity levels in the field to determine when a cow or a heifer is in heat.

This information is then sent to the farmer by SMS.