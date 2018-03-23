The heat is on - Moocall launches its new bull fertility device
Dairy technology company Moocall has launched a new bull fertility detection device
Farmers will see a return on their investment within one month.
That's the verdict from Moocall CEO Emmet Savage on the company's newly launched product Moocall Heat.
Since 2015 Moocall has sold 35,000 of its calving sensors worldwide.
Its latest product is Moocall HEAT, a heat detection product which harnesses the bull and Mother Nature in order to accurately predict when a cow is in heat.
The product includes a collar that is worn by a bull and Moocall eartags are then attached to all cows and heifers. The collar then uses cow/bull proximity, mounting behaviour and bull activity levels in the field to determine when a cow or a heifer is in heat.
This information is then sent to the farmer by SMS.
According to Mr Savage a missed heat in a dairy cow can cost a farmer more than €200, and therefore thinks the affordable €1,500 price tag of Moocall HEAT will ensure that farmers will see a return on investment within one month of use as heat detection will be more accurate and a herd's conception rate will increase.
Tail-painting