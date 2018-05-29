Arrabawn suppliers have been told that sustainability and the environment must be prioritised if we are to avoid expansion issues experienced in the likes of New Zealand and Holland.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss

Speaking at the AGM of the co-op Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan said that the environment is going to be central to conversations around dairying going forward.

“We are going to be hearing a lot about sustainability and the environment going forward and within this area, water quality is going to be a major focus,” he said. “If we are to avoid the situation that Holland finds itself in today where they have to reduce their cow numbers by 160,000 cows, we are going to have to be very proactive and responsible for water quality issues,” he told members.

The CEO said that Arrabawn sees this as such an important issue that it is currently training up staff to help farmers with water quality testing and other related matters. “It’s about being aware of our responsibilities. It’s not just Holland; New Zealand, the world’s largest milk producing nation, has had some difficulties in this area also and they are paying the price for that today. My advice is that the day of not prioritising the environment is over.