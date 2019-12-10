Teagasc U-turn on dairy breeding advice as it recommends use of sexed semen
Teagasc has shifted its breeding advice for farmers ahead of the 2020 season, advocating the use of sexed semen, where possible, for breeding dairy replacements.
The head of Teagasc outlined that the advice to dairy farmers for 2020 should be to focus on calf welfare.
Speaking at the Teagasc national dairy conference in Co Westmeath last week, Professor Gerry Boyle said the body has outlined four breeding policies for next year.
They include the use of high Economic Breeding Index (EBI) genetics on heifers and cows to improve the overall EBI of the herd; using the Dairy Beef Index when selecting beef AI sires for dairy cows; and using high-EBI maiden heifers to breed the next generation, while beef genetics should be used on low EBI cows.
However, the biggest change for Teagasc is the advice around cross-breeding and the use of Jersey genetics.
"This is a departure from the advice of last year: we're advocating the use of sexed semen, where possible, for breeding dairy replacements," said Prof Boyle (pictured).
"And where Jerseys are concerned, our advice is very clear: farmers would only use sexed semen. We're implementing that policy on all of our own (Teagasc) farms."
Prof Boyle said not enough credit is given to farmers for the performance of the dairy sector, which hit its Food Harvest 2020 targets in 2018.
"If it were any other sector in the country that achieved such a performance over a short period of time it would certainly be noteworthy and we would be celebrating it," he said.
