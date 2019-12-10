Teagasc U-turn on dairy breeding advice as it recommends use of sexed semen

The head of Teagasc outlined that the advice to dairy farmers for 2020 should be to focus on calf welfare.

Speaking at the Teagasc national dairy conference in Co Westmeath last week, Professor Gerry Boyle said the body has outlined four breeding policies for next year.

They include the use of high Economic Breeding Index (EBI) genetics on heifers and cows to improve the overall EBI of the herd; using the Dairy Beef Index when selecting beef AI sires for dairy cows; and using high-EBI maiden heifers to breed the next generation, while beef genetics should be used on low EBI cows.