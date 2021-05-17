Teagasc protected urea trials find ‘no trace of residues in milk’

The results of a much-anticipated Teagasc trial on the use of protected urea on grassland has found “no trace of residues” in the milk of cows grazing the pastures, it has been confirmed.

It is hoped that the new scientific research, which was carried out the Johnstown Castle Environmental Research Centre, will allay some concern raised by industry about the potential for protected urea residues to appear in milk.

The published paper details the development, at Teagasc, Ashtown, of a highly sensitive and validated analytical method for the detection of the urease inhibitor “NBPT” and “NBPTo” in the matrix of milk.

The paper also details the sampling and testing of milk from the Johnstown dairy herd, where protected urea is used as the nitrogen source, for residues using this new method.

Dr Martin Danaher, principal research officer in the Teagasc Food Safety Department said that “residues were not found in bulk tank” or “individual cow milk samples” from dairy cows grazing pastures fertilised with urea protected with the urease inhibitor NBPT.

Dr Patrick Forrestal, senior research officer in the Teagasc Crops, Environment and Land Use Programme said extensive trials by Teagasc over the past nine years have shown protected urea to be “a solid yield performer” in Irish grassland and thus “a reliable fertiliser option for farmers”.

"Not finding residues in the milk of cows grazing pastures fertilised with protected urea, even when using a highly sensitive method, gives further reassurance that protected urea can be part of a toolbox of solutions for Irish agriculture to meet the challenges ahead,”Dr Forrestal said.

Farmers in Ireland are being encouraged to switch from using CAN fertiliser to protected urea, as part of the sectors drive to reduce emissions from agriculture.

Dr Karl Richards, head of the Teagasc Environment, Soils and Land Use Research Department added: “Protected urea is a key practice change in the Teagasc MACC that farmers can simultaneously reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the carbon foot print of their products and reduce fertiliser costs.

"This research is critically important to reassure the dairy industry that no residues were found in milk.”