TB reactor rate decline has stalled, new figures show

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed to the IFA Animal Health Committee that the number of reactors in 2017 was 16,512, which was almost identical to the number in 2016.

Committee chair Pat Farrell said that it was disappointing that the level of reactors in 2017 had dropped slightly but the downward pattern had ceased again.

Farmers had been hoping that a continuation of the decline would strengthen the case for the introduction of second year herd round testing, reducing the cost of complying with the current requirements.