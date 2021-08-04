Farming

Surge in dairy trade stalls as demand weakens

Global milk output for May was up 3.3pc compared to 2020. Expand

Declan O'Brien

The surge in dairy commodity markets has stalled, with prices for butter and milk powders easing back by between 5pc and 10pc from the mid-summer highs.

A combination of slower Chinese demand for milk powders, delays in the reopening of Europe’s food service sector, and increased milk supplies in the US has been blamed for the weaker dairy market sentiment.

The recent 3pc reduction in the GDT was compounded by falling Dutch auction prices. Butter fell to €3,750/t last week; this is 10pc or €400/t below the price levels reached at the start of June.

