Stop blaming dairy for TB spike - ICMSA

The ICMSA has rejected the Department of Agriculture's assertion that dairy expansion has played a role in a "marked increase" in national herd incidence for bovine TB.

Between January and March, 3.26pc (853) of 26,164 herds tested for bTB have had at least one animal test positive - an increase of 23pc.

While bTB levels in many areas are low, there are areas with higher levels of bTB in the north-east (Monaghan, Cavan, Louth and north Meath) as well as parts of Clare, Cork, Wicklow and some other districts.

The figures continue the trend of a gradual increase in bTB incidence in Ireland in recent years and have led to significant funding penalties imposed by the EU.

While the Department acknowledged that there are many reasons for the increase, often relating to local factors, it said the expansion of the dairy herd since 2015 has played a role, since dairy herds, larger herds, and herds which introduce more cattle are all more at risk of bTB breakdowns.

However, ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe disagreed, saying: "We don't see how pointing to a greater number of reactors in dairy herds against a background of greater numbers of dairy herds and greater numbers of dairy animals indicates anything."

He said prolonged infections with bTB put severe stress on a farmer's finances and mental health.

"It is clear that there are black-spot areas where TB is prominent particularly in Clare, Monaghan, Wicklow and my own county of Cavan, and we have repeatedly lobbied the Department for proper management and support for affected farmers in these areas."

McCabe said bTB needed to be tackled "head-on" - meaning that the contribution of wildlife, particularly deer, must be addressed.

"Great strides were made with the establishment of the TB Forum in 2019, but this group hasn't met now in over six months," he said.

"With the restrictions in place due to Covid, the Department must ensure that TB outbreaks are dealt with swiftly - including the early removal of reactors."

Indo Farming