At the time of my last column four weeks ago, it looked like we had turned the corner and the end of the drought was in sight. But the reality is that for half the country, we are still a bit away from leaving drought conditions behind us.

Still possible to have splendour in the grass...

Over the past month, there has been a huge surge in planting of alternative crops - to such an extent that seed supplies for these crops have been almost totally exhausted.

Thanks to the co-operation of tillage farmers throughout the country, these crops will go some way towards alleviating the fodder deficit but it won't close the gap fully.

The other options available to farmers to address the fodder shortage this winter are: reduce stock numbers or buy in more feed.

Buying in feed will get those who are up to 30pc short of fodder out of trouble, but for those that are more than 30pc short, we need to look at some level of de-stocking.

Teagasc specialist Joe Patton recently demonstrated the difference early culling can have on your forage budget.

If a farmer with 80 cows culls eight cows (10pc) in August, this will provide an extra month's fodder for the remaining 72 cows.

This impact is halved if culling is deferred until December. So the key message is that culling needs to be carried out early to have an impact on fodder.