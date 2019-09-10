Split calving ‘subsidising poor fertility’ on farms

Dr Joe Patton from Teagasc was speaking at a winter milk event in the Teagasc Johnstown Castle facility in Co Wexford last week.

Johnstown Castle runs various milk production system trials on the farm, with approximately 65pc of the herd being autumn-calving.

Three of the trials on the farm are a spring-only calving system, where the cows calve compactly in spring; an autumn-calving which typically starts in late September and continues for 11-12 weeks; and there’s a 50/50 spring-autumn calving herd too.

Dr Patton explained that cow type, management and Economic Breeding Index (EBI) selections across the three systems are all the same — “the only difference is the calving pattern”.

“Winter milk producers are an essential cohort within the Irish dairy industry, and while many issues are common to all dairy farms, the requirement for a proportion of autumn calving does create specific management challenges with regard to herd fertility,” he said.

“Our data show that while long-term trends are positive, reducing calving interval and gaining better control of calving pattern remain very important objectives for a winter milk system.

“Calving pattern should be an outcome of defined planning and not a consequence of poor herd fertility.”

In the Johnstown Castle herd, less than 5pc of the autumn cows are recycled into the spring, while none of the spring-calving cows are recycled into the autumn herd.

Dr Patton said this level of discipline is often missing from commercial split-calving dairy herds because having two herds can mean farmers can move non-performing cows into a different herd.

“Split herds can sometimes just lead to the subsidising of poor fertility, with non-performing cows moving from one (calving pattern) to the other,” he said.

Dr Patton said he is not trying to turn dairy farmers away from an autumn or split calving system.

“It’s up to everyone else to see if it’s (autumn calving) worth their while,” he said, stressing that getting breeding, EBI and efficiencies right are the most important elements of any system.





Flawed logic of flattening curve

Dr Patton also questioned the logic by dairy processors who want farmers to produce more milk “at the shoulders” of the milk production calendar.

Producing milk at the shoulders of the year means producing more milk earlier and later in the year and less at the peak production time of mid-April to mid-June where processing capacity is very tight.

Dairy co-ops have been increasingly saying they want less milk at this peak time and earlier and later in the milking season.

Dr Patton said the cost for spring-calving farmers to take an ad hoc approach to calving “a few cows” in the autumn does not make financial sense for either the farmer or the dairy processor.

“Processors won’t fix peak processing capacity by incentivising lads to calve a few autumn calvers… there’s a very small difference in the factory (in calving small numbers of cows in the autumn) but there’s a huge difference at the farm level,” he said.

“Any milk payment system that is incentivising small amounts of milk in the autumn will not fix the supply curve.”

In terms of financials, there is little difference in the gross margin of the three systems in Johnstown Castle but there are higher costs for split and, especially, autumn herds.

Since the abolition of milk quotas in 2015, the number of autumn-calving herds has decreased as more farmers have looked to expand their lower-cost spring-calving system, where greater profits can typically be generated.

“(By calving a relatively small number of cows in the autumn), there is a big drop-off in milk volumes in the late summer, early autumn,” said Dr Patton.

“If a lad has a few calvers in the autumn, where have the come from?

“They generally come from the profits in July or August.

“Lads say that they’ll calve a few cows in the autumn but to what end? That’s a question that everyone has to ask themselves.”

Dr Patton added that labour needs to be taken into consideration in all systems with greater workloads for the autumn and spring.





Herd performance

Aidan Lawless has run the Johnstown Castle research herd for 10 years. Both he and Dr Patton explained how the overall herds are performing.

The stocking rate on all three systems was the same, at 2.9 cows/ha. According to research on the farm, the spring-calving cows averaged 488kg of milk solids per cow, with the autumn-calving cows on 561kg.

According to Dr Patton some 1.4t of meal is fed to the autumn calvers and 536kg is fed to the spring cows.

Despite the difference in the calving systems, there was relatively little difference in peak production levels.,

For the peak period, the spring herd produced approximately 27 litres per day, the autumn-calving cows just over 23 litres and the split group 25 litres.

The average EBI of the herd is €153.





Key ways to get your winter milk cows cycling

Identifying non-cycling is the first step to getting your cows back in calf.

To hit the targets of getting cows back in calf after calving, farmers must be observing their cows and intervening as soon as a problem is detected, according to Stephen Moore from Teagasc Moorepark at the Johnstown Castle winter milk event last week.

Mr Moore said that four weeks before the breeding day, farmers need to record vaginal discharge scores using the metricheck device on cows calved.

The device extracts discharge and this is ranked on a score of one to five, from a clear discharge to thick discharge.

A thick discharge indicates an infection in the calf bed.

"If the discharge is anything from a two to a five, then a farmer needs to intervene," Mr Moore said.

He added that difficult calvings, milk fever or a dead calf can result in such infections.

Mr Moore said that cows who are cycling but have an infection can be given a course of Metricure as treatment plus a shot of prostaglandin (PG) to bring them into heat.

For those cows who are not cycling, Mr Moore recommended a synchronisation programme starting 10 days before the breeding season.

"If you're starting breeding on December 15, you want to start with a PG device like a CIDR on December 5 and a shot of a GnRH like Receptal," he said.

"On December 12, take out the CIDR and a give shot of PG like Estrumate followed by an other GnRH shot on the 14th followed by AI on the 15th."

