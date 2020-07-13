Farming

Speculate to accumulate - 38pc of farms are in debt, but its all about the capacity to service borrowings

Despite rapid dairy expansion, overall Irish farm debt levels are low by international standards

Stable: The average debt for the 'cattle other' category farms (mainly finishing) was about €35,000 in 2019. This figure has not changed much in the last decade Expand
Trevor Donnellan

In the annual results of the Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS), the bottom-line story on farm income levels tends to draw most of the attention. However, the NFS contains a wealth of detail beyond this income story.

One of the more interesting areas relates to farm debt. Debt exists on many farms in Ireland. Typically, debt is incurred to finance farm improvements, new buildings, additional land or machinery.

In reviewing loan applications, the lending institutions generally regard farming as one of the safer bets, but the capacity to repay debt is one of the important financial measures to keep an eye on.