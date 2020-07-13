Speculate to accumulate - 38pc of farms are in debt, but its all about the capacity to service borrowings

In the annual results of the Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS), the bottom-line story on farm income levels tends to draw most of the attention. However, the NFS contains a wealth of detail beyond this income story.

One of the more interesting areas relates to farm debt. Debt exists on many farms in Ireland. Typically, debt is incurred to finance farm improvements, new buildings, additional land or machinery.

In reviewing loan applications, the lending institutions generally regard farming as one of the safer bets, but the capacity to repay debt is one of the important financial measures to keep an eye on.

The NFS indicates that about 38pc of farms in 2019 had a debt of some sort, either a loan from a lending institution or through a hire purchase arrangement with a finance company.

Farm debt is most commonly associated with dairy farms, with just under two-thirds carrying debt in 2019. By contrast, at just 25pc, sheep farms are least likely to have debt. Among cattle farms and tillage farms, the figure is 30-35pc.

Dairy farms typically also have the largest amount of debt. If we exclude farms with no debt, then the average debt figure was €112,000 in 2019.

Equally, these dairy farms also have the highest average income levels. In fact the average income for dairy farms with debt in 2019 was just under €75,000, considerably higher than the average income on dairy farms that are debt-free.

Is farm debt sustainable? One of the ways that the indebtedness of a farm can be gauged is by examining the debt to income ratio.

The simple rationale is that higher levels of debt may be justified and sustainable on farms with higher levels of income.

In Ireland, debt to income ratios on dairy farms remain relatively low compared with other farm systems or even with dairy systems internationally.

Excluding farms with no debt, the average debt to income ratio for dairy farms in 2019 was 1.51.

Despite the dairy expansion that has taken place in Ireland in recent years, this debt to income ratio has not changed very much.

Since the move towards milk quota elimination became clear about a decade ago, the highest the average debt to income ratio has been was 1.82 back in 2012.

While the amount of debt on dairy farms has increased by 22pc over the last decade, income levels for dairy farms with debt have also trended upwards, preventing the debt to income ratio from changing markedly.

There is some regional variation in the level of indebtedness on dairy farms.

In the Eastern and Midlands region, dairy farm debt levels are on average larger than in the rest of the country. Unsurprisingly, the Eastern and Midlands regions have shown the largest increase in dairy farm size in the last decade.

On tillage farms, average debts levels were €63,000 in 2019, but the average incomes on these farms is also lower.

However, the average debt to income ratio on tillage farms tends to be broadly in line with that of dairy farms, although it tends to fluctuate quite a bit from year to year.

Where cattle and sheep farms do have debt, the level is typically far lower than on dairy farms, but so too are the income levels.

Suckler farms

Excluding farms with no debt, the average debt on a cattle rearing (suckler) farm in 2019 was just over €26,000, and that figure has remained quite stable over the last decade.

The average debt for the 'cattle other' (mainly finishing) farms was about €35,000 in 2019 and again that figure has not changed much over the last decade.

However, given that the income levels for suckler and finishing farms averaged just €10,000-15,000 for the various cattle farm types in 2019, the debt to income ratio is typically a bit higher than for dairy farms.

In both 2018 and 2019 the debt to income ratio for cattle farms exceeded 2. The very low farm income levels on these farms could present a concern in respect of repayment capacity.

However, many of these cattle farms have off-farm income to help service any debt.

In terms of the expenditure on farms, debt is more typically used to finance buildings and machinery on dairy and tillage farms, whereas it tends to be focused on buildings and land improvements in the case of drystock farms.

Overall, the typical debt levels on Irish farms can be considered as relatively low.

Nevertheless, adequate business planning at farm level is vital to ensure that poor borrowing decisions are avoided.