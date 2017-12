That’s the tariff that could have been levied on Irish Cheddar cheese exports to Britain under WTO rules.

The seriousness of the threat to the dairy sector was confirmed by ­Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe at a ­regional meeting in Cork last week.

He told suppliers that the imposition of WTO tariffs on the co-op’s Cheddar sales in Britain would cost farmers 4c/l across the total milk pool.