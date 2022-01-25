‘Slurry is too valuable this year to be just dumping it on ground’ – what this dairy farmer is doing to maximise its potential

Dermot has put in concrete stops to stop tractors from rolling into his slurry lagoon

The first of the slurry went out last week. In the past we spread a lot in January but we want to get better use from it this year, so more will go out in February and March.

We have a lagoon and while we have adequate slurry storage, in a wet winter the system would be under more pressure.

But there are things we can do to improve the situation, like covering uncovered yards.

We also have an outwintering pad which is on its last legs and when it’s gone, it will help to reduce the slurry storage required but more about that another time.

We have an umbilical system for slurry spreading.

It started out as an irrigation system but at the last minute we realised it wasn’t practical and we put in an underground pipe system that services 80pc of the farm paddocks, with a hydrant at each paddock.

It is not typical of slurry spreading systems but it works for us.

We have all our own equipment with dribble bar. The system works for us as it gives great flexibility for slurry spreading and reducing compaction.

It cuts down on our emissions but also gives us great flexibility for grazing the ground, plus we get the full advantage of the extra N from using LESS equipment.

Doing all the slurry yourself, it can be a bit of a headache getting the slurry out during the spring, but the big advantage is that I get a lot out in a short period of time.

Spreading slurry by the umbilical system can be problematic in terms of getting the rate of application right. It can take a bit of adjusting.

It is useful to do a quick tot on it and see what’s going out. It is too valuable this year to be just dumping it on ground. It is too easy to dump too much out on a small area, and that’s probably what’s happening a lot with the umbilical system.

I have looked into getting a meter for the equipment but it is costing roughly €3,000, which is hard to justify.

Expand Close Dermot's herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dermot's herd

We tested the slurry last week. We agitated the lagoon and in the field, we let the flow settle first, then we took samples and filled a few large buckets and used a hydrometer to measure the dry matter of the slurry.

The dry matter was 3.5pc, which surprised me. I expected it to be closer to 2pc because it is an uncovered lagoon, but maybe it’s the dry winter that has affected it.

My advisors, Fergal Maguire and Owen McPartland, were able to estimate the nutrient content. The fertiliser replacement value for the the slurry was 4.5, 3 and 17 unit of N, P and K per 1,000 gallons.

Another sample will be sent away for analysis through the Signpost programme, so it will be interesting to compare the results.

But the hydrometer is a useful gadget for using on the farm.

We take safety precautions when slurry spreading. With a lagoon, the risk from gases is less but we have concrete stops to stop the tractors from rolling into it.

The samples were taken in the field rather than trying to fish them out of the tank.

After each day’s spreading we close the gate for the night. We don’t take the chance of leaving it open.

Also, the platform at the lagoon is kept clean so that there are no slip hazards.

We had a visit from our ASSAP advisor Meabh O’Hagan in December and it has made me really aware of how far out from waterways I need to be when spreading slurry.

Expand Close Dermot has put in concrete stops to stop tractors from rolling into his slurry lagoon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dermot has put in concrete stops to stop tractors from rolling into his slurry lagoon

In January I need to stay back 10 metres from the river or stream, and from February onwards it is 5m.

This creates practical problems, say for some of the smaller paddocks which have a lot of water around them — I might only end up spreading 7ac out of 10 to adhere to the rules.

But I am willing to do that to make sure the waterways are kept clean. It is important for all of us.

I bought some fertiliser in the autumn for the first round. I’ll be honest, I bought standard urea, but looking back, if I knew then what I know now, I’d have bought protected urea.

Listening into webinars and reading articles in the media, I have become aware of the extra grass that can be grown with protected urea, and with all things considered, it works out cheaper.

I am hearing it can be hard to source. I suppose it is up to us farmers to drive the demand for it.

Dermot Heaney farms at Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath and is part of the Teagasc Signpost Programme.

His advisors are Fergal Maguire and Owen McPartland