Six out of 10 dairy farmers expect dry spell to impact yield

60pc of dairy farmers expect the ongoing dry spell to impact milk yields, according to research carried out by Glanbia Ireland.
Farmers are being urged to take prompt action to assess and manage farm grass covers due to a reduction in growth.
The surveys found:
In most of the country, soil moisture deficits currently range from 40 to 70mm for all soil-types, according to figures from Met Eireann. With little rainfall forecast for the coming week, deficits are likely to increase further.
Figures from Teagasc’s PastureBase Ireland data shows a range of average growth in counties across the eastern region of 45-68 kg DM/ha/day. Leinster has an average growth rate over the past seven days of 49 kg DM/ha/day, approximately 18.5% behind average growth rates achieved in Munster.
Seán Molloy, Glanbia Ireland’s Chief Agribusiness Growth Officer, explained: “It is important that suppliers act early to assess and quantify current grass demand on farm. Proactive steps now will help cope with weather-related grass growth setbacks as it can drive costs on farms and reduce milk production in herds.”
In a 100 cow herd, currently yielding 26 litres/day, the difference between a decline of 3% per week and 2.5% per week would be a loss of >€7,000 between now and the end of lactation at current milk price
Glanbia Ireland’s technical team are advising farmers that there are a number of proactive steps that can be taken to protect milk yield and help safeguard grass growth.
Farmers are being urged to extend rotation length to 24-25 days, maintain a minimum farm cover of 500kg DM/ha, walk the farm more regularly to monitor growth and make good timely weather-based decisions.
Grass demand is driven predominantly by stocking rates. Demand should match growth on the platform. If demand exceeds growth, the deficit will grow. To decrease demand:
