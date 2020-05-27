Six out of 10 dairy farmers expect dry spell to impact yield

60pc of dairy farmers expect the ongoing dry spell to impact milk yields, according to research carried out by Glanbia Ireland.

Farmers are being urged to take prompt action to assess and manage farm grass covers due to a reduction in growth.

The surveys found:

82% expect grass growth and 60% expect milk supply to be impacted by soil moisture deficits over the coming weeks;

14% of farms surveyed are feeding silage as a buffer feed. It is likely this has continued to increase due to rapidly changing growth conditions on some farms;

Grass growth recorded over the past week ranged from 20-85 kg DM/ha (average 52 kg DM/ha).

A small percentage of farms in Munster surveyed are feeding additional forage supplements, a significantly larger percentage of buffer feeding is happening in Leinster.

In most of the country, soil moisture deficits currently range from 40 to 70mm for all soil-types, according to figures from Met Eireann. With little rainfall forecast for the coming week, deficits are likely to increase further.

Figures from Teagasc’s PastureBase Ireland data shows a range of average growth in counties across the eastern region of 45-68 kg DM/ha/day. Leinster has an average growth rate over the past seven days of 49 kg DM/ha/day, approximately 18.5% behind average growth rates achieved in Munster.

Seán Molloy, Glanbia Ireland’s Chief Agribusiness Growth Officer, explained: “It is important that suppliers act early to assess and quantify current grass demand on farm. Proactive steps now will help cope with weather-related grass growth setbacks as it can drive costs on farms and reduce milk production in herds.”

In a 100 cow herd, currently yielding 26 litres/day, the difference between a decline of 3% per week and 2.5% per week would be a loss of >€7,000 between now and the end of lactation at current milk price

Glanbia Ireland’s technical team are advising farmers that there are a number of proactive steps that can be taken to protect milk yield and help safeguard grass growth.

Farmers are being urged to extend rotation length to 24-25 days, maintain a minimum farm cover of 500kg DM/ha, walk the farm more regularly to monitor growth and make good timely weather-based decisions.

Grass demand is driven predominantly by stocking rates. Demand should match growth on the platform. If demand exceeds growth, the deficit will grow. To decrease demand:

Bring back in uncut silage ground into the rotation if cover is <2500kg DM/ha. Strip-graze to achieve good utilisation

Prioritise lactating cows over dry stock and young stock as alternative diets can be used.

Maintain post grazing residuals of 4 cm. Over grazing will impede recovery especially in dry conditions.

Maintain fertiliser N applications while farm is still green.

Where slurry is not applied or delayed it is important to use P & K with nitrogen.

Early intervention and strategic use of concentrate is advisable to retain the integrity and structure of the normal grazing rotation.

When available grass falls below 12 Kgs DM/cow/day there is a requirement to introduce incremental forage in conjunction with concentrates/straights.





