Signpost dairy programme: ‘With meal at over €400/tonne, I’m filling silage pits for next winter’

Dermot Heaney, Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath

Advisors: Fergal Maguire, Owen McPartland

I have made a big change on my fertiliser application rates for the second round this year.

Traditionally, I have always spread 30 units per rotation for the main season. This year, based on the research and the advice of advisers, I have cut that back to 20 units per rotation.

If that works, I will go further and reduce to 0.8 units per day of the rotation or 16 units on a 21-day rotation. The latest research from Moorepark is stating that 0.8 units per day is sufficient for the main grazing season. I have worked hard to build the soil fertility on this farm and that is giving me some confidence to try this.

I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous, but I have to trust the research and the advice and try it. I have many years of grass measurement and I will know very quickly whether or not its working.

I have a dry farm, so drought is always a concern, but loading on the nitrogen is not going to solve the problem if there isn’t enough water present in the soil.

I’m getting ready to do some reseeding and getting clover into the swards. It’s important to me as it will reduce my fertiliser costs and help me to meet my obligations to reduce greenhouse gases.

In 2021, the nitrogen use efficiency for the farm was 25pc, but the nitrogen use efficiency for the best performing paddocks with 20-25pc clover included was 38-39pc, which is a huge advantage. It gives us a lot less waste of fertiliser.

Based on fertiliser prices in 2021, that’s a saving of €250/ha. If you take this year’s prices, that cost saving is at least double that.

I am reseeding 18 acres this year, three paddocks in total. I picked two of the paddocks because they had been drained last year and were ripped up. The other paddock was performing poorly. Not sure why, but it may have had something to do with low soil pH. I have sprayed off the three paddocks since April 14 and hope to be sowing this week.

Cattle grazing on Dermot's farm – he lost a few cows in March to bloat

Whatsapp Cattle grazing on Dermot’s farm – he lost a few cows in March to bloat

I will be using a power harrow with the seeder box mounted on it — a one-pass system. I will apply two bags of 10 10 20 when reseeding.

Soil fertility is good on the farm overall. All three paddocks have P & K Index of 3+. Soil pH is a little on the low side for clover at 6.2-6.3. For this reason, I will be applying 2.5 tonnes of lime per acre at sowing — 1-1.5 tonnes to neutralise the effects of spraying off the old sward and one tonne to increase the pH.

I am using a mix of Aston Energy, Aston Conqueror, Pastor (red clover – 2kg), Chieftain (white clover – 1.5kg) and Jura (white clover – 0.5kg). Medium leaf size is preferable for grazing dairy cows. Jura is small leafed, but it’s included at a low level.

The red clover is included to give the reseed a boost in the first couple of years.

I lost a few cows back around St Patrick’s Day with bloat. The cows had been on paddocks with 10-12pc clover on them. I lost another cow two weeks later to bloat and the cows had been on a grass-only sward. It may not have been the clover, but it has made me a little nervous of the clover.

I suppose it has made me realise the importance of good management around clover. I have researched an application system for bloat oil and it would cost €600-€900 and the cost of the oil is 7-14c/cow/day, depending on the application rate. In total, it would cost me €4,000-€5,000 per year to apply at a low rate from April to September.

It sounds like a lot, but it’s the cost of three cows so it’s worth it. Aside from the bloat oil, I’ll ensure the cows are not going into the grass clover swards too hungry and gorging on it. Careful management after sowing will be critical to get the value out of it. It cannot be just sown and forgotten about. This has perhaps given clover a bad name over the years.

The next job after sowing is weed control for reseeded swards. I have the Clover Max ordered as I hear it’s hard to get this year. It will take effort, but I believe it’s worth the effort for many reasons.

I will keep you updated through the summer on my progress with clover.

I also intend doing some oversowing this year also. I am focusing on paddocks that already have some clover in them and the oversowing will boost that.

I am conscious I have to make sure my silage pits are filled for next winter as I would be concerned that the availability of alternatives will be limited, so I need to carefully balance my clover incorporation targets and making enough quality silage.

My sales rep told me last week that meal is gone over €400/tonne. I don’t want to be supplementing with high levels of meal next autumn to keep condition on cows. High quality silage will do that for me.

In the past, I would have been tempted to feed extra meal through the summer when the milk price was high. I won’t be doing that this year. It makes no sense economically at €400+/ tonne.