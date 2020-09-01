Sharp fall in milk output as weather takes toll on ground conditions

Cows are being housed at night across much of the southwest as the unseasonal weather has taken its toll on ground conditions and milk yields.

High rainfall levels in the south and west over the last three weeks has forced many farmers on heavy land to introduce on-off grazing in order to protect paddocks.

Teagasc advisors said baled silage and increased concentrate feeds are being used on farms to prevent a sharp fall-off in milk output.

However, the hangover from Storm Francis and Storm Ellen is being felt in the milking parlours, with yields sliding at a sharper rate than normal.

A spokesman for Kerry Group said milk supplies were running almost 2pc ahead of last year up to the second week of August, but dropped under 2019 levels last week.

It was a similar story from Glanbia.

“As the majority of cows are entering the second half of lactation milk production volumes on some farms are back slightly. Spells of inclement weather are leading to difficult grazing conditions in some areas, causing dry matter percentages and grass utilisation to drop,” a Glanbia spokesperson said.

The northern half of the country has not been as badly affected by the recent storms, with ground and grazing conditions much better as a result.

This has been reflected in milk output, with Lakelands reporting a 6pc increase in supplies compared to last year.

Localised impact

A recurring feature of the recent weather has been the localised impact of the storms, and a massive difference in rainfall levels within and between districts.

While Met Éireann figures show that west Cork has received more than double the normal amount of rainfall in August (186mm versus 88mm) – with 70pc higher than mean levels falling in Moorepark (144mm versus 84mm) – the variations on the ground have been even more stark.

Skibbereen-based Teagasc advisor, Aoife Healy, said one farmer who was measuring rainfall received 26mm in a single day in the aftermath of Storm Ellen. However, on the same day a neighbouring farmer’s guage measured 70mm; but the guage was actually overflowing as 70mm was the maximum it could measure, so more had actually fallen on that particular farm, she explained.

Ms Healy said there was a return to spring grazing practices in the area, with farmers employing on-off grazing due to ground conditions.

She said dairy farmers are also feeding baled silage and concentrates in an effort to hold milk yields.

The Teagasc advisor said a longer-term worry is the rate at which slurry tanks have filled because of the high rainfall levels.

“There is still plenty of time for things to turn around, but September will have to come good or it will be a very long winter. It’s been such a strange August, and such a strange year,” she said.

Teagasc’s regional manager in west Cork, Tom Curran, said peaty and heavy ground was unlikely to dry out at this stage. However, the fact that there is plenty of fodder around this year means that the vast majority of farmers will be okay, he added.

Online Editors