Shareholders will have input on €307m deal, says Glanbia Co-op

Glanbia Co-op is exploring options on the issue of holding in-person meetings with its shareholders on plans to purchase Glanbia PLCs remaining 40pc stake in the milk processing business Glanbia Ireland.

Since the plan became public, a host of prominent shareholders have been vocal in putting pressure on Glanbia Co-op to hold in-person meetings to give further details and field questions on the proposed €307m deal.

A Glanbia Co-op spokesperson told the Farming Independent meetings have already taken place online for both council members and committee representatives, with over 500 shareholders invited. It said in both instances, shareholders were offered the opportunity to have their questions answered.

A live webinar is also due to take place this Thursday.

Glanbia Co-op chairman John Murphy said: “I am committed to ensuring that every shareholder will be given the opportunity to have their views heard, either online, or ideally if conditions allow, in person.”

Last week, Glanbia PLC and Glanbia Co-Op said they have agreed a deal that will see the co-op pay €307m for the 40pc of Glanbia Ireland it doesn’t own.

However, the Irish Independent said that a report prepared for a group of farmers claimed that the 40pc stake in Glanbia Ireland would be fairly valued at €185m, with the figure rising to €214m when the repayment of a €29m shareholder loan is factored in.

It was reported that the analysis claimed the below average price that Glanbia Ireland pays farmers for milk has inflated the amount they’ll have to pay to buy the PLC stake in the business.

Responding, both Glanbia PLC and Glanbia Co-op insisted they both have settled on the price for the stake following rigorous analysis.

“We cannot comment on any asserted valuations by any organisation or persons not a party to the transaction,” said a spokesperson for Glanbia PLC.

“Suffice to say both Glanbia PLC and Glanbia Co-op each had expert independent advisers and the valuation of the proposed transaction was determined through a rigorous analysis of relevant data and information by those parties,” they added.

“Over the coming weeks both parties to the transaction will be finalising an agreement which will then be put to the respective shareholders of Glanbia PLC and Glanbia Co-op.”

A spokesperson for Glanbia Co-op also said the price settled was fair.

“Glanbia Co-op retained the services of expert independent financial advisors, KPMG, who had access to all of Glanbia Ireland’s accounts and strategy documents, allowing them to arrive at a full, informed view on the value of the business and to benchmark it internationally.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said there will be arguments for and against and ICMSA will decide on a position after carefully looking at both.

It confirmed it met with Glanbia last week and plans to hold a series of meetings with its member-suppliers across the catchment area before any position is adopted.