Shareholders of North Cork and Newtownsandes approve merger

At separately held SGMs, the shareholders of North Cork Co-operative Creameries (Kanturk, Co. Cork) and Newtownsandes Co-operative (Moyvane, Co. Kerry) have approved the merger of the two Societies, which had been unanimously recommended to members by their respective Boards.

At separately held SGMs, the shareholders of North Cork Co-operative Creameries (Kanturk, Co. Cork) and Newtownsandes Co-operative (Moyvane, Co. Kerry) have approved the merger of the two Societies, which had been unanimously recommended to members by their respective Boards.

The merger will be completed in the coming months subject to regulatory approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

At the separately held SGMs, a show of hands approved the merger in each case and a formal ballot was not required. The voting process was overseen by ICOS – the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society.

Both co-operatives are friendly and neighbouring societies who already work closely together in a commercial dairy processing arrangement - whereby North Cork Creameries already processes some 23m litres of milk annually into a range of high quality dairy products for Newtownsandes.

On completion of the proposed merger, the businesses of both co-operatives will be merged with all current milk collection and processing arrangements continuing as normal.

North Cork Co-operative Creameries will process over 240m litres of milk annually, with an already well invested capacity to increase processing throughput to over 360m litres, and this will cater for ongoing expansion by milk producers across its operating region.

Each of the societies has a long standing heritage of commitment to co-operative dairy farming. They share mutual business development aims in the interests of milk producers and rural communities.

Both co-operatives has been in discussion since January about the possibility of an amalgamation and this has now reached a successful conclusion.