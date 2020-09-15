Farming

September scanning will reveal how our breeding ‘class of 2020’ are shaping up

Priority: "The process of maintaining good fertility performance is an annual cycle and we prioritise BCS management in the dry period and really focus on energy and intakes around calving," says Neil O'Sullivan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Priority: "The process of maintaining good fertility performance is an annual cycle and we prioritise BCS management in the dry period and really focus on energy and intakes around calving," says Neil O'Sullivan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Priority: "The process of maintaining good fertility performance is an annual cycle and we prioritise BCS management in the dry period and really focus on energy and intakes around calving," says Neil O'Sullivan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Priority: "The process of maintaining good fertility performance is an annual cycle and we prioritise BCS management in the dry period and really focus on energy and intakes around calving," says Neil O'Sullivan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Neil O'Sullivan

As a youngster I dreaded returning to school in September and although I’m very glad to see my own children reuniting with friends and experiencing a little more ‘normality’ in their lives, part of me will miss the company on the yard, the willing helpers for herding and their eagerness to slip so easily away from lessons with mum in the kitchen.

The kids have graduated to the next class and after the freedom of the last six months on the farm, they’re back in stiff shoes and scratchy uniforms and hoping that the kitchen-based schoolwork has helped them somewhat to face the next term.

The dairy farming equivalent of the school return is September scanning which in ways is akin to an end of year exam. The results reflect the culmination of many different decisions all focused on maintaining herd fertility. Some of us can have real anxiety when scanning day arrives, but this doesn’t have to be the case. If cow management at each stage of the year is targeted to optimise reproductive performance, then the results should follow.