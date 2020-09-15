September scanning will reveal how our breeding ‘class of 2020’ are shaping up

Priority: “The process of maintaining good fertility performance is an annual cycle and we prioritise BCS management in the dry period and really focus on energy and intakes around calving,” says Neil O’Sullivan. Photo: Frank McGrath

As a youngster I dreaded returning to school in September and although I’m very glad to see my own children reuniting with friends and experiencing a little more ‘normality’ in their lives, part of me will miss the company on the yard, the willing helpers for herding and their eagerness to slip so easily away from lessons with mum in the kitchen.

The kids have graduated to the next class and after the freedom of the last six months on the farm, they’re back in stiff shoes and scratchy uniforms and hoping that the kitchen-based schoolwork has helped them somewhat to face the next term.

The dairy farming equivalent of the school return is September scanning which in ways is akin to an end of year exam. The results reflect the culmination of many different decisions all focused on maintaining herd fertility. Some of us can have real anxiety when scanning day arrives, but this doesn’t have to be the case. If cow management at each stage of the year is targeted to optimise reproductive performance, then the results should follow.

The process of maintaining good fertility performance is an annual cycle and we prioritise BCS management in the dry period and really focus on energy and intakes around calving. This entails separating cows into fat, thin and maintenance groups for the whole of the dry period targeting a BCS at calving of 3-3.25. Here’s a fact to consider over-conditioned dry cows can have up to 30pc lower feed intake post-calving. Why is this important? The most important nutritional issue that can affect dairy herd fertility is negative energy balance (NEB). Research shows that herds with higher conception rates to first service had significantly higher dry matter and energy intakes during the first 100 days of lactation. Irish data shows that cows with a BCS loss greater than one unit after calving had conception rates to first service of between 17pc and 38pc versus 67pc when BCS loss was kept within 0.25 units. We record BCS score at calving and, while it might be a bit controversial, we tend to minimise on/off grazing practices in early lactation as we feel it pinches feed intakes when they are most vulnerable to its effects. Coming close to breeding we can assess BCS loss on cows and we always record pre-breeding heats as those who are not cycling are better identified early on. A key metric of breeding efficiency is a high submission rates in the first three weeks, but if cows aren’t cycling submission rates won’t follow, so knowing this before breeding, for me, is essential. The importance of detecting cows in heat and serving them at the correct time goes without saying . Whenever we have staff on during the breeding season we ensure they’re trained up to interpret tail paint and use things like shaving foam in the pit to help them easily identify cows for drafting. Surprises Once we hit week four of the breeding season the vasectomised bull is introduced, as heat detection is much more challenging at this point and 50/50 decisions can be costly. We target 90pc calving in six weeks so the ideal time to scan is 30 days after week six of breeding, between weeks 10 and 11. At this point the vast majority of the herd should be in calf and scanning is the tool to confirm this while picking up any surprises. This earlier scan also allows a short window to remedy any resolved reproductive issues and provides confidence in the decision to take out the bull while keeping to a compact breeding season. Culling for infertility is a huge cost, estimated at €960 per cow, and seasonal calving,, grass-based herds should target <10pc empty after 12 weeks breeding. Given the costs involved, keeping this as low as possible is a no brainer. The September scan is of those cows served in the later part of the season, around 10-15pc and they are the group of cows that have repeated a few times or were late to calf. Being a OAD herd we aim for 7pc and our scanning results this year show 6pc empty after 11 weeks, allowing for a slipped calf between now and next February. Like the kids moving on to the next class in school, cows need attention to detail all year round to give them the best conditions for fertility performance. How does your class of 2020 perform? Where can improvements be made? Poor fertility should never go without investigation. Remember, this is your class of 2021 and beyond.