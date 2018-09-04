See inside Gurteen College's €500,000 new dairy unit

Gurteen College this week unveiled its new milking unit to its new students while the Tanaiste Simon Coveney was on hand to officiate at the event.

The Tanaiste, a former past pupil of Gurteen, was given a tour of the new facilities at the Agricultural College, as well as the new 30-unit De Laval system.

The Taniste cut the red ribbon and unveiled the plaque, then toured the college with his past instructors Mike Cogavin and Richard Hamilton alongside the principal and farm manager.

Simon greeted the increased amount of new agricultural students at Gurteen College this year that were starting on the same day.

This ambitious innovative expansion and upgrade for the dairy will benefit students greatly, according to Mike Pearson, Gurteen Principal.

Gurteen and the Tanaiste also welcomed new students, who with their parents were the first to see the new set up at the college.

The Tanaiste gave a supportive speech regarding his old college and recognition of quality practical education for agricultural students that are becoming farming scientists.

An open day is planned when all are welcome to visit Gurteen College’s New Dairy on Friday, September 28, 1.30pm - 3.30pm.