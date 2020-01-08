Scope for milk prices to rise by 2-3c/litre claim farm leaders

Processors maintain dairy markets are finely balanced, with muted demand clearing relatively weak supplies. However, the farm organisations insist there is scope for a 2-3c/l lift in milk prices this spring.

"EU dairy product prices reported through the EU Milk Market Observatory just before Christmas suggested a milk price equivalent, after deduction of a notional 5c/l processing costs, of 32.4c/l plus VAT or 34.15c/l including VAT," said IFA's Tom Phelan.

"With Irish milk prices for November averaging around 29c/l plus VAT, there is strong scope for co-ops to increase milk prices further for December supplies and beyond into spring," he added.