‘Say Cheese!’ - Cork’s Carbery Group opens €78m plant

Dairy to be different: Jason Hawkins, CEO at Carbery Group (front) with Chairman TJ Sullivan, CFO Colm Leen, COO John Holland and Cheddar Cheese Manager Conor O’Donovan with the mozzarella in Carbery’s new cheese facility in Ballineen, West Cork. Photo: Don MacMonagle

The Carbery Group will focus on growing its cheese markets in Asia after officially opening a new €78m facility at its plant in Ballineen, Co Cork.

The expansion has seen the group – which already makes brands including Dubliner cheese - already start production of mozzarella and grilling cheese.

A new brand – Carbery Dairy – and new product ranges are being launched for sale in mainland Europe and Asia. The cheese is used in the ingredients and food service markets.

Carbery Group chief executive Jason Hawkins said the company’s cheese diversification strategy has been underway for a number of years.

“It’s a significant investment for us, in financial terms, but also in terms of our strategy, our people and market research,” he said.

“Our teams across the business have been working extremely hard on this project and we are really looking forward to bringing our products to new markets and returning value on this investment to our farmer shareholders,” he added. “This diversification will create new markets and value for our West Cork milk suppliers.”

The Carbery Group also produces the Carbery Cracker brand that’s sold in Ireland. It also makes cheese for export by Ornua.

The Cork company currently makes 55,000 tonnes of cheese a year, or 25pc of all the cheese made in Ireland. The expansion will boost its output to 64,000 tonnes a year.

The group is owned by four Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird. The new facility will process 19m litres of milk a week during the peak supply period from more than 1,200 farmers.

“We have been implementing a growth strategy for a number of years now to diversify our outputs, and therefore expand our customer base,” said chief operating officer John Holland, who oversaw the expansion project, which received a €35m loan from the European Investment Bank.

“Our extensive market research has shown us that demand in Asia for dairy products and particularly cheese continues to grow,” he added.

“We believe that our heritage and expertise in dairy, combined with our dedicated people, talented team of researchers, food scientists and cheese technologists enables us to develop products that will excite our existing and new customers.”

Carbery generated revenue of €434.1m last year and posted an operating profit of €24.3m.

