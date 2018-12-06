Report criticises management and governance at industry-backed Greenfield dairy farm

Management and staff on the industry-backed Greenfield Farm in Kilkenny were not adequately prepared for Storm Emma that left six cattle dead, a new report has found.

The report into the affects of Storm Emma on the farm was commissioned by the board of the Greenfield Dairy Farm.

The farm, which is eight years into a 15-year project, is a limited company with three shareholders - Glanbia, The Agricultural Trust (which publishes the Farmers Journal) and Edward and Eamonn Phelan, who own the land. State body Teagasc provides management services and advice to the farm.

It is a 120ha farm just outside Kilkenny with over 370 dairy cows and a farmyard with outwintering facilties, a project that has a minimum spend on capital expenditure such as sheds as it is on leased land.

Today's report found that there was insufficient silage stocks on the farm before the Storm as well as governance and management issues on the farm.

Six cattle died due storm conditions at the industry-backed Greenfield farm in Kilkenny during Storm Emma, including four calves that died of exposure, the report details.

The report also says the board of the project "may need to consider a review of the overall project" to take account of the "experience gained" for the remainder of the project.

It also highlights issues with governance and management with the farm, "the governance and management structure of the project is unclear" and it "could not establish clearly who is actually in charge on the farm."