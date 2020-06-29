Remove TB test exemption for calves up to 120 days - ICSA

The ICSA has called for the removal of the TB test exemption for all calves up 120 days of age.

The exemption traditionally related to calves up to 42 days of age but this was increased to 120 days on a temporary basis at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the ICSA's animal health and welfare chair, Hugh Farrell, claimed that the concession had served its purpose and should be removed.

"The exemption was introduced as a temporary measure. It has served its purpose and we must now revert back to 42 days as a matter of urgency if we are serious about eradicating this disease," he said.

Department of Agriculture figures show that 14pc of herds tested in May had not tested any calves between the ages of 42 days and 120 days. A further 8pc tested some calves in this age bracket.

Meanwhile, Mr Farrell criticised the Department's decision to introduce new TB protocols around the removal of cattle with inconclusive TB test results ahead of agreement on "substantive issues" around compensation for farmers.

"ICSA has been looking for compensation levels to be increased since the outset of the TB Forum, but no decisions about updating compensation have been made to date," Mr Farrell said.

"The work of the TB Forum is not complete without the matters around compensation being resolved. Yet, the Department have moved ahead and introduced further measures that will impact farmers financially. This is grossly unfair."

Mr Farrell said the revised guidance from the Department is that when a breakdown occurs, cattle which previously tested inconclusive within the herd should be removed as in-contacts, and that when four or more inconclusives are disclosed at a herd test, they should be deemed reactors.

"ICSA does not dispute the need for the guidelines around inconclusives to be firmed up, but restricting herds based on inconclusive results is a step too far," he said.

"Inconclusives should not be deemed reactors unless they are part of a TB breakdown and a herd should not be locked up on the basis of having inconclusives alone under any circumstances.

"Farmers deserve scientific proof that there is TB on their farm if they are to be expected to take a big financial hit by being locked-up."