Remove TB test exemption for calves up to 120 days - ICSA

The ICSA is calling on the Department to revert back to 42 days as a matter of urgency Expand

Declan O'Brien

The ICSA has called for the removal of the TB test exemption for all calves up 120 days of age.

The exemption traditionally related to calves up to 42 days of age but this was increased to 120 days on a temporary basis at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, the ICSA's animal health and welfare chair, Hugh Farrell, claimed that the concession had served its purpose and should be removed.