Reducing fertiliser use on dairy farms could hit margins by up to €224/ha

A reduction in the use of nitrogen (N) fertiliser on dairy farms would hit net margins by up to €224/ha a new report by Teagasc has found.

A reduction in fertiliser use by 20pc on farms is targetted under the EU's Green Deal.

Reducing N application rate from 250 to 200 kg/ha at a stocking rate of 2.5 cows/ha reduced the feed available on the farm from a surplus of 119 kg DM/ha to a deficit of 433 kg DM/ha.

In an analysis where cow numbers were fixed and where feed was purchased onto the farm to fill the feed deficit spend on purchased feed on the farm increased by €4,239 and €8,322 for reductions in chemical N fertiliser of 25 and 50 kg/ha, respectively.

In this scenario reducing chemical N fertiliser reduces grass growth thereby creating a situation where a relatively cheap feed (grazed grass) is being replaced with a much more expensive feed (grass silage and concentrates).

Overall farm profitability is reduced by €4,622 and €8,951 at chemical N fertiliser rates of 225 and 200 kg/ha, respectively.

Net margin per hectare is reduced by €116/ha and €224/ha, respectively.

It was also found reducing N application rate by 20pv on suckler beef farms reduced gross margin per hectare by 7pv and net margin by 12pc. Reducing N application rate by 22pc on low land sheep farms reduced lamb output per hectare by 15pc and net margin per hectare by 16pc.

The report highlighted that greater use of low emission slurry spreading technology, protected urea, increased soil fertility (including soil pH) and greater precision in grazing management have the potential to reduce N required for a given level of grass growth which would reduce N emissions.

It said research has shown that incorporating white clover into grassland reduces requirement for chemical N by up to 100 kg N/ha and increases animal performance.

However, the report warned the adoption of this technology at farm level has been very limited; it will require a number of years before there are sufficient uptake to replace significant levels of chemical N fertilizer.

"Grass-based systems are focused on maximising grass production and utilisation and minimising the amount of feed imported onto the farm. This is both more profitable and more environmentally sustainable.

"A move to lower grass production carries the risk of greater importation of feed onto the farm which will lead to reduced profitability and a deterioration in environmental sustainability as has been demonstrated around the world," the report warned.





Online Editors