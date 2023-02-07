Farming

Reduced fertiliser use to curb soil fertility

Cuts to fertiliser use on the back of record high prices will run down soil nutrient reserves and result in declining soil fertility on farms, Teagasc has warned.

It comes as close to 60pc of grassland on drystock farms now has a lime requirement, a Teagasc review of 2022 soil test results has shown.

