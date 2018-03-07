Record collections save dairy sector from worst of the storm

Record milk collections over the last three days have prevented serious losses on dairy farms, as hauliers battled severe weather conditions to access farmyards.

Record milk collections over the last three days have prevented serious losses on dairy farms, as hauliers battled severe weather conditions to access farmyards.

However, poor road conditions in areas of the east and south-east were continuing to curtail milk collections yesterday.

Processors hailed the "Trojan work" done by hauliers to take in the "wall of milk" which faced them over the weekend. Both Glanbia and LacPatrick said the use of rigid trucks in the collection drive were crucial, as these vehicles were able to travel roads which were out of bounds for articulated lorries.

Farmers also brought milk to central collection points in some areas where access to farmyards was not possible. Glanbia collected 11 million litres on Sunday, with its Belview plant dealing with a record intake for the day.