Real-time monitoring system on the way for slurry export farms

Additional controls coming in next year

Additional requirements: More than 4,500 farms export farmyard slurry to remain compliant with stocking rate limits under the Nitrates Regulations Expand

Additional requirements: More than 4,500 farms export farmyard slurry to remain compliant with stocking rate limits under the Nitrates Regulations

Claire Mc Cormack

A real-time monitoring system around the movement of livestock slurry from export farms to recipient farms will be introduced by the Department of Agriculture next year, the Farming Independent has learned.

Currently more than 4,500 farms export farmyard slurry to remain compliant with stocking rate limits under the Nitrates Regulations - as such these highly stocked farmers, who don’t avail of the derogation, must ensure that the total amount of nitrogen from organic manure applied to their lands does not exceed 170kg/ha/year.

However, as outlined in the newly launched public consultation paper for the fourth review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme, the introduction of additional controls for intensive holdings that practice the export of livestock manures have been in the pipeline since 2019.

