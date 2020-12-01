Real-time monitoring system on the way for slurry export farms

A real-time monitoring system around the movement of livestock slurry from export farms to recipient farms will be introduced by the Department of Agriculture next year, the Farming Independent has learned.

Currently more than 4,500 farms export farmyard slurry to remain compliant with stocking rate limits under the Nitrates Regulations - as such these highly stocked farmers, who don’t avail of the derogation, must ensure that the total amount of nitrogen from organic manure applied to their lands does not exceed 170kg/ha/year.

However, as outlined in the newly launched public consultation paper for the fourth review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme, the introduction of additional controls for intensive holdings that practice the export of livestock manures have been in the pipeline since 2019.

Speaking to this publication Bernard Harris agricultural inspector at the Department’s Nitrates Division gave some insights into the implementation of this new system; whilst also framing potential additional requirements that farmers can expect in the next Nitrates Action Programme which will be in place from January 2022.

“As part of the next review everything needs to be considered and we are probably a step ahead on recommendations regarding the export of livestock manure.

“It’s intended that from January 1 next year the Department will have a live system around the exports of manure.

“We’ll be getting the information in real-time, so we’ll know where these manures have been moved. We will have that information at ground level quicker that we would from a paper-type exercise.

“Streamlining the actual movement process is something that will speed up the type of information that we are getting at Department level,” Harris said.

According to the latest Department data obtained by this publication, a total of 15,085 forms declaring livestock manure movements from all sectors (including feedlots) were submitted to the Department in 2019 – accounting for a total slurry export volume of 1.3m tonnes.

In 2018, 13,073 forms declaring livestock slurry movements were submitted – also accounting for a total slurry export volume of 1.3m tonnes. The deadline for ‘Record 3’ form submission in relation to 2020 is December 31.

Currently the Department carries out a full administration check for compliance with the nitrates limits of 170kg N/ha (or 250kg N/ha for those who hold an approved nitrates derogation) and importers who breach the 170kg N/ha limit are penalised. It is also prohibited for derogation holders to import organic manures.

However, the Department is clear that in the future there will be more requirements of this highly stocked cohort who don’t avail of the derogation.

Harris continued: “Currently through cross compliance there are desk-based checks done, but there is no real-time monitoring in terms of movements of manures and this is the type of system that we’ve developed for introduction next year that will improve things in this regard.”

Other additional measures to be introduced for the approximately 5,000 farmers that operate above 170kg N/ha without a derogation from January 1, 2021 include: a liming requirement and a reduction in crude protein in concentrates. The use of low emission slurry spreading (LESS) technology will also be required from April 15 next year.

Meanwhile, the annual excretion rates for the dairy cow will also increase from 85kg organic N to 89kg organic N from New Year’s Day.

Harris also offered some insights on potential additional requirements to slurry storage, grazing intensity, large herds and compliance with the EU’s Bird & Habitats Directives as the review of the next Nitrates Action Programme gets underway.

“The difference from previous reviews to date is that we have a declining trend in terms of water quality and that sets the scene in terms of how this review sits.

“The European Commission is well aware through our reporting mechanisms that Ireland has had declining water quality for the last number of years.

“It’s time that the current science and current water-quality trends are looked at from a commission perspective, as well as a measures perspective in terms of developing the next programme.

“Everything will be considered, we’re not honing in on one particular area, but we are looking to reduce the environmental footprint.

“Should additional measures be considered for larger herds? Should we adopt a ‘nitrates vulnerable zones’ approach? Integrated Pollution Control (IPC) licensing is on the table like everything else.

“Should there be an appropriate assessment type procedure around hedge-cutting?

“Plus, one of the key areas we see is that some of the non-compliances at farm level are around slurry storage and the required volume, so that needs to be considered as part of the next review too.

“From a water quality perspective, we are better than most and we have to acknowledge that from an Irish perspective.

“However, the catch is, we have a declining trend so we must make sure that Ireland ink puts its best foot forward in terms of trying to tackle that issue, stabilise it and improve water quality on the back of it,” he concluded.

The closing date for the initial public consultation process on the fourth review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme is January 15, 2020. A second consultation phase will commence in March 2021.