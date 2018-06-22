Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 22 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Rate of BVD positive calves drops with estimated savings of €85m to sector

Stock Image
Stock Image

The incidence of BVD in calves born so far this year has halved compared to 2017, new figures from Animal Health Ireland (AHI) show.

While 0.1pc of calves tested last year were positive for BVD, the figure for 2018 is running at 0.05pc.

With close to 2.4m beef and dairy cows to calve this year, this level of infection means that around 1,200 persistently infected (PI) calves will be identified.

The latest figures from AHI are based on the 75pc of cows in the beef and dairy herds that had calved by June 1.

The sharp fall-off in the incidence in BVD will be welcomed by both farmers and the AHI.

AHI has come in for some criticism for the slow progress over the last two years in completing the eradication programme.

The BVD campaign was originally launched in 2013 and was scheduled to run for just three years.

However, the holding of PI animals by a small percentage of farmers has slowed progress towards total eradication.

Also Read

While it is estimated that the BVD programme costs farmers up to €9m annually, AHI claimed that the steady reduction in the incidence of the disease since 2013 — when 0.66pc of calves were infected — will be worth around €85m to the farm sector this year alone.

AHI stated that a key focus of the programme over the coming months will be the identification and testing of the small proportion of animals whose BVD status is not known.

Herd owners will be contacted within the next few weeks with details of these animals.

Substantial improvements have been made since 2013 in reducing the extent to which PIs are retained on farm.

Figures up to the end of May show that 156 PIs are still alive on farms, of which only 31 PI animals in 23 herds are being retained beyond five weeks.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Workers at the Codd Mushrooms facility in Carlow with their company's new range of organic mushrooms

Why non-renewable packaging will not be an option in the future

Sudden surge in grass growth brought its own problems
Conor Boyle of Lidl director with Stephen Cameron of Dale Farm

Dale Farm now a global big cheese after deal to supply cheddar to Lidl
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Farmers ‘furious’ over Glanbia’s milk price cut
Brexit findings were presented by Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy

Most food and drink firms confident despite Brexit
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal from a free kick. Photo: Reuters

World cup boost for beef farmers
The holding was offered in three lots.

Negotiations ongoing for Kilkenny holding as two smaller parcels sell