The incidence of BVD in calves born so far this year has halved compared to 2017, new figures from Animal Health Ireland (AHI) show.

Rate of BVD positive calves drops with estimated savings of €85m to sector

While 0.1pc of calves tested last year were positive for BVD, the figure for 2018 is running at 0.05pc.

With close to 2.4m beef and dairy cows to calve this year, this level of infection means that around 1,200 persistently infected (PI) calves will be identified. The latest figures from AHI are based on the 75pc of cows in the beef and dairy herds that had calved by June 1.

The sharp fall-off in the incidence in BVD will be welcomed by both farmers and the AHI. AHI has come in for some criticism for the slow progress over the last two years in completing the eradication programme.