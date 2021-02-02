‘Radical action on fertilisers needed if farming is to meet greenhouse gas targets’ — Climate Change Advisory Council chief

A halt to dairy expansion and radical action on traditional nitrogen fertilisers will have to be considered if the farm sector is to achieve the 10-15pc reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions required by 2030.

Professor John Fitzgerald, outgoing chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Council and Adaptation Committee, told the Farming Independent that rising dairy cow numbers represented a serious challenge in terms of GHG emissions.

His comments follow confirmation that GHG emissions from agriculture rose marginally by 0.4pc in 2020. Emissions from farming fell by 4pc in 2019.

“If dairying was to continue to expand we would have major problems in terms of NOx [nitrogen oxides] and methane emissions, and water quality,” Prof Fitzgerald warned.

He said it was the Department of Agriculture’s responsibility to enforce the regulations around GHG emissions reductions from the farm sector.

Given the recent increases in cow numbers, Prof Fitzgerald said the Department had to either find a mechanism to offset the high level of emissions from dairying or else limit growth.

Prof Fitzgerald recently called on the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, to revise Teagasc’s Ag Climatise roadmap for curbing greenhouse gas emissions from farming.

In a letter to McConalogue, Prof Fitzgerald claimed the Ag Climatise roadmap was already out of date as the ambitions for GHG reductions had been increased at both EU and national level.

At the IFA’s AGM last week McConalogue insisted that farming had to play its part in achieving national GHG reduction targets and that a “stable herd” was therefore essential in the dairy sector.

But Teagasc projections suggest that cow numbers will actually increase by 150,000 head by 2027, going from 1.5m animals to 1.65m. Milk output is forecast to grow by 1.5bn litres during the same timeframe to reach 9.5bn litres.

Possible ban

To promote increased usage of ‘climate-friendly’ fertilisers such as protected urea, Prof Fitzgerald said increased excise taxes or a possible ban on particular products could be considered by the Department.

He said it was up to the Department to “frame policy to cut GHG emissions from agriculture”.

However, he cautioned that the Ag Climatise roadmap doesn’t outline how these reductions will be achieved.

