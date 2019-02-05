Processors stockpile 'Cheddar mountain' as a Brexit buffer

The Country's largest exporter of dairy products has moved to store over six months of Cheddar cheese in warehousing in the UK as a Brexit buffer.

Cold storage has been at a premium as Irish exporters of Cheddar, butter and powder move to ward off fears of delays portside in the event of a 'no-deal' exit.

John Jordan, chief executive of Ornua, said as part of its Brexit readiness, it has been moving Cheddar to storage in the UK ahead of the March 29 deadline.

The production cycle from March to October means stocks of cheese, butter and powder are always stored over the winter period in Ireland.

"We're now storing in the UK, primarily to avoid logistics issues that we foresee happening through early April, May and June," said Mr Jordan as he attended a DCU Brexit Institute event.

"They're all unforeseen so we've overcome that and we'll have a solution for our UK customers."

Currently over six months worth of stock is in warehousing in the UK, which amounts to around 40,000-50,000 tonnes of product.

Ornua already had a diversification strategy in place before Brexit and its reliance on the UK has decreased over the past decade.