Plans to force beef and dairy farmers to apply for environmental permits faces push back

The Commission has proposed that cattle farms with over 150 livestock units will be subject to environmental licensing permits in the future. Expand

Ciaran Moran

Agriculture Ministers are set to push back against plans to force beef and dairy farmers to apply for environmental licensing permits, at a meeting in Brussels today.

Currently, only large pig and poultry farmers are subject to the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).

