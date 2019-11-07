Peter Hynes: Processors and Minister need to lead the way on an integrated solution to the dairy calves' dilemma

Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh
Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Peter Hynes

Every calving season brings excitement and 2019 was no different with our breeding programme improving year-on-year.

Our focus has also been on maximising genetic gain and embracing what we require from EBI for the herd.

We've come a long way in a few years, so having one of our heifer calves take home the award for the highest EBI Holstein at the National Dairy Show in Millstreet was a great finish to the season.

The 2020 calving season will be busy. We have staffing organised, surplus beef calves forward sold, with a Plan B in place should we need it.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Approximately 75pc of heifers are due to calve within the first few days due to successfully synchronising them last April using CIDRs and we should also see a lot of Hereford calves from the start of calving as any cow we don't want a replacement from was inseminated to beef AI.

The exciting part of calving 2020 will be seeing new genetics hit the ground. But the excitement disappears when you start to consider the current negative debate about our dairy industry, with warnings of a looming 'calf tsunami' and an animal welfare crisis next spring.

Now don't think for one second I've buried my head in the sand - my point is that despite all the debate, there is no plan emerging on how we will deal with rising numbers of bull calves from dairying.

In 2017 calf exports totalled 102,000. That figure has now grown to nearly 200,000, but the price has collapsed while the shippers want those calves for a rock bottom price. Well-reared, six-week-old, TB-tested Friesian bull calves were sold for €28 a head recently. That fairly well sets the tone where prices will sit on the floor next spring.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Yet the industry still hangs on the notion that a 14-day-old calf can be shipped half way across Europe. I'm sorry but those days are numbered.

Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe is quoted as saying his co-op has a zero tolerance to animal welfare issues and the customer of today has a zero-tolerance to euthanasia.

Last time I checked I was a member of a farmer-owned co-op so in actual fact they are our customers and further to that I don't agree with calf euthanasia, but neither I do I believe us dairy farmers should carry the full cost of the calf issue.

After all, we have already invested heavily in stainless steel for our processors. I'm still paying into the revolving fund the same as every other Dairygold supplier which has cost our farm nearly €10,000 to date.

The dairy industry has gained financially from expansion as has Ireland, yet the farmer must cover the cost of expansion and now we farmers are expected to carry the cost of the unwanted calf as well.

We have always prided ourselves on animal welfare standards second to none, and now that benchmark has been set by our closest neighbour: British supermarkets will not accept milk from farms unless they adhere to terms which include holding calves on farm for up to 40 days . Euthanasia is ruled out, and they stipulate a minimum slaughter age of eight weeks.

Veal industry

We need an urgent integrated industry approach. Failing to plan can lead to disaster; forward planning with a good team approach can lead to success, and that's what's required.

That integrated support has to start with calf exports. Surely a six to eight-week-old calf is in a lot better position to be shipped out to Europe, so we need a clear benchmark on that in order to maintain calf exports,

I think eight weeks should be the minimum age. Calf euthanasia has to be halted straight away. Controversial as it may seem, the crossbred bull calf or small Holstein should be kept alive for a minimum of eight weeks and this strategy needs to be supported by an Irish veal industry driven by Bord Bia and MII.

It costs us €22 a week minimum to keep a calf on farm from birth to weaning, and that doesn't include veterinary intervention.

There is also a question of how much shippers will pay for an eight-week-old calf and we are close to the point where we will have to offer the beef farmer a small dowry to take them, because let's be fair - the beef farmer can't take any more punishment.

Let's not let the dairy processors off the hook here. We need a financial reward as dairy farmers to deal with this issue and all processors should be willing to pay a 0.5c bonus to farmers who adhere to top class calf welfare standards

Given our traceability systems, it would be fairly easy for processors to roll out these terms.

And don't forget they are constantly paying a base price below what our EU counterparts are receiving.

Labour is the last remaining issue and the Department of Agriculture needs to open up a TAMs grant system immediately for calf rearing. Minister Creed needs to lead the way in ensuring the Department support us. We need an urgent document outlining minimum standards with non-compliance being dealt with severely.

The time for sitting on the fence has passed, the time for telling the dairy farmer they must take full responsibility has passed. The time for that integrated industry plan is here so let's get on with it and make calving 2020 a success.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula at Aherla, Co Cork

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

High EBI heifers that are in-calf to AI, and will be 530-580kgs at calving, are commanding the best prices.

In-calf dairy heifers commanding up to €1,500/hd
File photo

Is this Kilkenny parish the EU dairy capital?
The arbitration stated that both sides must now negotiate further

'No change needed to 2015 milk price' - Kerry

5 steps to take now and improve soil fertility for next year
Members of the Limerick and Clare Friesian Breeders Club join the Hannon and McNamara families following the Supreme Championship at the National Dairy Show at Millstreet awarded to Lisnalty Megasire Rituel (right) exhibited by Paul Hannan, Crecora, Co Limerick and Reserve Supreme Championship to Woodmarsh Cancun Lyme 2, exhibited by Ml & E McNamara, Barna, Newtownshandrum, Charleville.

Limerick cow reigns supreme at National Dairy Show
Jim Woulfe

Butter tariffs issue unlikely to be resolved until after the 2020 US...
File photo

Beef industry's woes should act as a wake-up call for dairy


Top Stories

Despite the recent poor weather David Jeffers from Augha, Co Carlow had ground which was dry enough to plough and get ready for sowing. He sowed the wheat variety Graham at 11 stone per acre. Photo: Roger Jones

Potato growers' reliance on one variety is coming home to roost...
Dairy spread: The 75ac residential dairy farm at Milford near Charleville, Co Cork, is guided by GVM Kilmallock at €1m

€1m asking price for 75ac farm in the heart of cow country
Tom ODonnell who was viciously assaulted

Vicious attack by trespasser 'is going to bug me for life'
Teagasc

€4.23c/kg: The break-even base price for winter finishers
Stock photo

Farmer warned of sentence if caught driving

'Polluter pays' - Hill farmers call for cull of dairy herd
Payouts on over 150,000 cattle annual could be impacted by the moves, according to the IFA. (stock photo)

150,000 cattle face impact of weight restrictions