Peter Hynes: Processors and Minister need to lead the way on an integrated solution to the dairy calves' dilemma

The 2020 calving season will be busy. We have staffing organised, surplus beef calves forward sold, with a Plan B in place should we need it.

We've come a long way in a few years, so having one of our heifer calves take home the award for the highest EBI Holstein at the National Dairy Show in Millstreet was a great finish to the season.

Our focus has also been on maximising genetic gain and embracing what we require from EBI for the herd.

Approximately 75pc of heifers are due to calve within the first few days due to successfully synchronising them last April using CIDRs and we should also see a lot of Hereford calves from the start of calving as any cow we don't want a replacement from was inseminated to beef AI.

The exciting part of calving 2020 will be seeing new genetics hit the ground. But the excitement disappears when you start to consider the current negative debate about our dairy industry, with warnings of a looming 'calf tsunami' and an animal welfare crisis next spring.

Now don't think for one second I've buried my head in the sand - my point is that despite all the debate, there is no plan emerging on how we will deal with rising numbers of bull calves from dairying.

In 2017 calf exports totalled 102,000. That figure has now grown to nearly 200,000, but the price has collapsed while the shippers want those calves for a rock bottom price. Well-reared, six-week-old, TB-tested Friesian bull calves were sold for €28 a head recently. That fairly well sets the tone where prices will sit on the floor next spring.

Yet the industry still hangs on the notion that a 14-day-old calf can be shipped half way across Europe. I'm sorry but those days are numbered.

Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe is quoted as saying his co-op has a zero tolerance to animal welfare issues and the customer of today has a zero-tolerance to euthanasia.

Last time I checked I was a member of a farmer-owned co-op so in actual fact they are our customers and further to that I don't agree with calf euthanasia, but neither I do I believe us dairy farmers should carry the full cost of the calf issue.

After all, we have already invested heavily in stainless steel for our processors. I'm still paying into the revolving fund the same as every other Dairygold supplier which has cost our farm nearly €10,000 to date.

The dairy industry has gained financially from expansion as has Ireland, yet the farmer must cover the cost of expansion and now we farmers are expected to carry the cost of the unwanted calf as well.

We have always prided ourselves on animal welfare standards second to none, and now that benchmark has been set by our closest neighbour: British supermarkets will not accept milk from farms unless they adhere to terms which include holding calves on farm for up to 40 days . Euthanasia is ruled out, and they stipulate a minimum slaughter age of eight weeks.

Veal industry

We need an urgent integrated industry approach. Failing to plan can lead to disaster; forward planning with a good team approach can lead to success, and that's what's required.

That integrated support has to start with calf exports. Surely a six to eight-week-old calf is in a lot better position to be shipped out to Europe, so we need a clear benchmark on that in order to maintain calf exports,

I think eight weeks should be the minimum age. Calf euthanasia has to be halted straight away. Controversial as it may seem, the crossbred bull calf or small Holstein should be kept alive for a minimum of eight weeks and this strategy needs to be supported by an Irish veal industry driven by Bord Bia and MII.

It costs us €22 a week minimum to keep a calf on farm from birth to weaning, and that doesn't include veterinary intervention.

There is also a question of how much shippers will pay for an eight-week-old calf and we are close to the point where we will have to offer the beef farmer a small dowry to take them, because let's be fair - the beef farmer can't take any more punishment.

Let's not let the dairy processors off the hook here. We need a financial reward as dairy farmers to deal with this issue and all processors should be willing to pay a 0.5c bonus to farmers who adhere to top class calf welfare standards

Given our traceability systems, it would be fairly easy for processors to roll out these terms.

And don't forget they are constantly paying a base price below what our EU counterparts are receiving.

Labour is the last remaining issue and the Department of Agriculture needs to open up a TAMs grant system immediately for calf rearing. Minister Creed needs to lead the way in ensuring the Department support us. We need an urgent document outlining minimum standards with non-compliance being dealt with severely.

The time for sitting on the fence has passed, the time for telling the dairy farmer they must take full responsibility has passed. The time for that integrated industry plan is here so let's get on with it and make calving 2020 a success.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula at Aherla, Co Cork

