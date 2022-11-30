Peter Hynes: ‘I often wonder why farmers buy high-EBI dairy stock when they do not believe in EBI’

We have everything housed now, and days consist of routine tasks like feeding and cleaning cubicles.

Milking has quietened down as we have 70 cows dried off and we plan to dry another 60 cows in the next few days.

Breeding is going well, with a number of heifers inseminated to MB Lucky Lady Bullseye sexed semen. We’re hoping repeats will be few as he is a sought-after bull and over-subscribed globally.

Cow heats do seem a little trickier to pick up indoors with a small bunch of autumn calvers, but it is a learning curve for us.

The ICBF’s new Carbon Sub Index, which is now included in the EBI, is another vital tool for the dairy industry as we work towards our sector’s emission reduction targets for 2030.

It is a world first to incorporate carbon into a national breeding index and underlines how the Irish dairy industry is serious about reducing emissions.

As farmers, we will now be able select genetics which will directly lower GHG emissions, and the changes made to EBI will ensure Irish dairy is at the forefront of sustainability globally.

Embracing breeding as a tool to reduce emissions benefits farmers as well as the environment.

Firstly there is no need for a change of management: the cow has to be put in calf. The gains made in carbon efficiency will cumulate over time and will be permanent. And there is no additional cost to us farmers.

Most important of all is we can all breed for carbon efficiency. We all know we need to grow clover, reduce nitrogen usage, use protected urea and LESS; any feed we produce on farm is converted to milk by the cow, so surely it makes more sense to use a more carbon-efficient cow.

EBI is like a three-legged stool — social, environmental and economic — all of which are part of our sustainable farming system.

Social: By breeding a quality beef calf and having high-quality food security.

Environmental: through the carbon/beef sub index.

Economic: EBF stands for Economic Breeding Index, and a high-EBI herd will deliver a higher financial return.

Any time EBI is mentioned on social media, impassioned debate follows. But a high-EBI herd can be fed a methane-reducing additive just the same as a low-EBI herd; and research has proven that a high-EBI herd will have a lower carbon footprint.

I often wonder why farmers buy high-EBI dairy stock when they do not believe in EBI or the research especially when the reality is high EBI stock come at a higher cost of purchase.

Some people say the new Carbon Sub Index favours the cross-bred Jersey herd. If that’s the case, the changes would not suit our herd as we are pedigree-registered and also classifying, so I was keen to see our latest EBI report.

Our overall herd EBI has now climbed from 163 to 175, which is well above the national average of 159. Considering our herd came from a low EBI base ten years ago when we switched to using artificial insemination, we are delighted with the genetic progress we have made.

Our highest EBI cow stands 290, with our highest in-calf heifer now at 367.

Then there’s Rathard Alanna, now in her eighth lactation and classified EX90 has an EBI of 270; she is a real work cow producing 550kg/MS every year with an average cell count of 66 over the eight lactations and goes in calf.

Is Alanna an exception, her 6th lactation EX91 daughter has an EBI of 265 and is equally as hard-working whilst Alanna’s granddaughter won the all-Ireland EBI championship for us as a calf in 2019.

Likewise, our highest EBI cow is from the Bordica cow family, her dam has an EBI of 251 and the granddam was probably one of the best cows we had.

Should we embrace the carbon index? Absolutely if we are to ensure we remain a sustainable dairy-producing nation. And I firmly believe pedigree Holstein can go hand in hand with EBI.

Breeding is a long-term project, for us — we have made genotyping and high EBI bulls work within our long-term plan.

Peter Hynes farms with his wife Paula in Aherla, Co Cork