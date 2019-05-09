The year really is flying by and with silage crops bulking up, it won't be long before the smell of cut grass fills the countryside where there will be a hum of silage harvesters and mowers late into the evenings.

The year really is flying by and with silage crops bulking up, it won't be long before the smell of cut grass fills the countryside where there will be a hum of silage harvesters and mowers late into the evenings.

Peter Hynes: Do Bord Bia deserve the criticism they get? I don't think so....

We have 90 acres of first cut silage closed up here and with all our slurry spread our plan is to spread all silage ground with 2.5t of lime once the first cut is finished.

We have minimal reseeding to do this year, but soil fertility is still the best on farm investment by a long shot.

The last week has been hectic with our annual herd TB test and thankfully we received the all clear for another year. We also had our second milk recording of the year and a morning's hoof pairing to ensure lameness doesn't become an issue.

The breeding season also kicked off and we already have over 30pc of the herd served so hopefully it will tidy up fast. Pre-breeding went well and cows are in fantastic order.

We had a few days away in ­Dublin to recharge the batteries and it was fantastic to catch up with good friends, have a few drinks, some good food and great chats.

Our trip started with a visit to Catherine and Liam Mellerick's once-a-day dairy herd in Fethard, Co Tipperary.

I have always admired them as top class farmers, but seeing first hand the superb herd of cows combined with a simple but effective system made the visit worthwhile.