Peter Hynes: Dairy farmers have a duty to support our grain growers where possible

Looking at the recent protests in Waterford Port, I asked myself, how do I support the Irish tillage sector when I order feed for the dairy herd? I could not answer the question.

This won't make me popular in some quarters, but I totally disagree with protests against the importing of quality agricultural produce for the simple reason that we are an exporting nation.

A few months ago a British farm organisation was complaining about Irish beef being stocked in UK supermarkets. If that sentiment was to escalate into a protest at British ports, it would quickly impact Irish farm gate prices.

Ireland imports €4.1 billion worth of British agri-produce per annum and we send €5.2 billion worth in the opposite direction. It's obvious we depend on each other.

That said, I as a food producer expect supermarket shoppers to fill their trolleys with as much Irish produce as possible, but it's fair to say I would be a hypocrite if I don't stick to the same values when I go out to purchase feed for my livestock. A few hours on the phone this week quickly opened my eyes to the realities of Irish livestock feed.

We buy all our feed from Dairygold Co-op and thankfully they are exceptionally good at supporting Irish tillage farmers. They pay a leading price for Irish grain, and reports are that they will buy all Irish-grown beans they are offered this yea.

However, that will not fulfil their orders and they will also need to import beans. They also supply an Irish-grown beef ration containing wheat, barley, oats and beans, with molasses being the only imported ingredient.

We feed a 12pc protein dairy ration, having eliminated the use of soya in an effort to further reduce our emissions.

I contacted a nutritionist to see if a similar-spec dairy ration to the Dairygold ration would suit our dairy herd.

However, it would be a high-starch-based feed, which would lead to more potential acidosis due to the fact that the cows' diet would also include lush grass.

The formulation would need to include beet pulp, but we no longer have a sugarbeet industry, and the only alternative would be to include buffering agents.

Wondering how other mills fared on using Irish grain, I spoke to a technical adviser with a feed company.

There, the emphasis is on supplying quality feeds using 4,000t of their own grown grain while purchasing a further 4,000t of Irish grown grain.

He said grain quality in the south is good this year, with high bushel weight. This was confirmed by a tillage farmer I spoke to who said all his barley was grown on contract for malting,

His crop was unaffected by the early summer drought and his contract is stable as much of the malting barley up the country will merely go for feed, with those farmers losing out on a €35-40 premium.

As livestock farmers we really do need to support our tillage sector where possible by buying from mills that use Irish grains. Yes, there are cheaper feeds available: maize is extremely cheap on the world market, soya prices are falling and no doubt they will be used - but they shouldn't be used at the expense of our tillage farmers.

Purchasing group

It was disappointing to hear a recent report about an Irish dairy purchasing group importing a boatload of feed.

We as dairy farmers are already pushing the tillage sector out of the land rental market, so we shouldn't be by-passing them when purchasing feed.

Many factors will influence the future of the Irish tillage sector.

EU policy needs more emphasis on European-sourced protein for feeds. Traceability measures for Irish meat and dairy clearly need more emphasis on where farmers source their feed.

For many years we have pushed the 'grass-fed' marketing message when there is a fantastic opportunity to launch an 'Irish-fed' brand.

As a dairy farmer I am forever reminded about world markets when it comes to milk price, which is why I can sympathise with the Irish tillage farmer who is being squeezed out on the basis of global price trends.

We could be on a slippery slope if we lose the possibility of feeding Irish grain to our livestock.

For now, we should all be supporting our tillage sector by buying Irish where possible.

Having educated myself a little, I will keep a closer eye on the Irish ingredients in my farm shopping trolley, and hopefully in time I can hold my hand up, saying 'I am feeding Irish'.