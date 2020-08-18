Farming

Peter Hynes: Dairy farmers have a duty to support our grain growers where possible

Looking at the recent protests in Waterford Port, I asked myself, how do I support the Irish tillage sector when I order feed for the dairy herd? I could not answer the question.

This won't make me popular in some quarters, but I totally disagree with protests against the importing of quality agricultural produce for the simple reason that we are an exporting nation.

A few months ago a British farm organisation was complaining about Irish beef being stocked in UK supermarkets. If that sentiment was to escalate into a protest at British ports, it would quickly impact Irish farm gate prices.