Payments larger for dairy than suckler

Dairy farmers secured €37/ha more in direct payments in 2019 than suckler farmers, despite milk suppliers generating 7.5 times the income of drystock producers.

An ICSA analysis of the Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) confirmed that dairy farmers received higher per hectare CAP payments than suckler or sheep producers in 2019.

Suckler farmers received €243/ha on average, sheep farmers got €245/ha and beef finishers were paid €299/ha. However, dairy farmers secured €280/ha. Meanwhile, cereal growers secured an average of €322/ha.

As the debate around the convergence of payments gathers pace, the ICSA claimed NFS analysis demonstrated that CAP payments were not being targeted at the farmers that are most dependent on them.

ICSA President Dermot Kelleher pointed out that in 2019, dairy farmers earned 7.5 times more on average than suckler farmers, but milk suppliers still received a higher Pillar I (basic payment and greening) payment.

The average dairy farmer income was €67,000 in 2019, compared to €9,000 for suckler farmers, €13,760 for beef finishers, and €14,780 for sheep farmers. Tillage farmers’ average income was €32,700.

“Once upon a time, CAP payments were targeted at cattle, sheep and tillage farmers, but not anymore,” Mr Kelleher said.

“It will come as some surprise to many that dairy farmers actually receive more than the national average payment (€276/ha) under the BPS, whereas suckler and sheep farmers get less than the national average,” he added.

“ICSA believes it is now time to have a conversation about why the BPS is delivering more to dairy farmers than other sectors.”

Mr Kelleher claimed that CAP supports were “skewed in favour of those with the highest incomes”, while beef, suckler and sheep farms were struggling to remain viable.

“ICSA believes the CAP reform will have to take account of this anomaly. It points to the need to direct more money to lower income sectors,” he said.