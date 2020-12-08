Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Over 90pc of farmers not ready for January 1 Nitrates rules’

Department urged to suspend inspections as farmers vent frustrations in IFA webinar

Dairy farmers must ensure watercourses are fenced out 1.5m by January 1. Stock image. Expand

Close

Dairy farmers must ensure watercourses are fenced out 1.5m by January 1. Stock image.

Dairy farmers must ensure watercourses are fenced out 1.5m by January 1. Stock image.

Dairy farmers must ensure watercourses are fenced out 1.5m by January 1. Stock image.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Over 90pc of farmers are not ready for the new Nitrates rules coming into force from January 1, and the Department should suspend inspections, an IFA webinar on the issue heard last week.

The new regulations include improvements to farm roadways affecting all farmers and directives around the fencing of watercourses and the location of drinkers impacting farmers in utilising the Nitrates derogation.

IFA dairy committee chair Tom Phelan said farmers are only getting clarity now as to what is required and hit out at the Department giving affected farmers just one month to implement these changes.

Privacy