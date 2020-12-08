‘Over 90pc of farmers not ready for January 1 Nitrates rules’

Over 90pc of farmers are not ready for the new Nitrates rules coming into force from January 1, and the Department should suspend inspections, an IFA webinar on the issue heard last week.

The new regulations include improvements to farm roadways affecting all farmers and directives around the fencing of watercourses and the location of drinkers impacting farmers in utilising the Nitrates derogation.

IFA dairy committee chair Tom Phelan said farmers are only getting clarity now as to what is required and hit out at the Department giving affected farmers just one month to implement these changes.

“They (farmers) have got to be given assurance that in the early months of next year if any farmer gets an inspection that they are not going to be penalised,” he said.

Another farmer told the meeting that “93pc of farmers haven’t an absolute clue what they have to do by the January 1” and warned it opened up those farmers to significant cost and fines as well as also putting the derogation at risk due to non-compliance.

“When I tell farmers (about the rules) it’s the first they have heard about it. It’s not right to implement something like this in that short of period,” he said.

The financial impact of the new rules was also raised by angry farmers calling for grant aid to be made available.

Not cheap

One derogation farmer highlighted that a watercourse on his farm was fenced off using sheep wire and said: “It’s not a cheap fence to move”.

Confusion over what constituted a watercourse was also raised with one farmer indicating that all his fences might need to be moved if dry drains were included.

“The least the Department could do was furnish farmers with maps indicating which fences need to be moved,” one farmer said.

Responding to the questions, Bernard Harris of the Department said it had been set out in legislation since 2018 that roadways have to be modified by next year. However, he conceded that clarifications only came out in the summertime around the specifics required of farmers.

He said research has shown that farm roadways are an important source of nutrient loss.

In terms of the confusion among derogation farmers in relation the requirement to ensure watercourses are fenced out 1.5m, Mr Harris explained that the Department looked to amend the legislation to make sure that it was just watercourses that needed to be fenced off as the original rules would have included all dry drains.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get sign off until late November,” he said, indicating that continuous blue lines on OSI maps only need to be fenced out 1.5m.

Mr Harris told farmers he didn’t foresee any funding being available to make the changes; however, he said discussions in the Department are underway as regards inspections.

He said a weighting system was being developed to reflect what is happening on the ground, but did not commit to a suspension of inspections.