Other dairy co-ops reviewing processing capacity, as Glanbia moves to restrict peak milk supply

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

With Glanbia announcing plans to restrict milk supply growth during the peak season, a number of other dairy co-ops are also reviewing their processing capacity, the Farming Independent has learned.

Kerry Group pointed out that milk volumes had increased by 20pc since 2015 and by 2.5pc per annum.

“We are currently reviewing our capability for the coming years,” a Kerry Group spokesman said.

