Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Ornua chief to consumers: ‘Do you want a 10,000 herd in a shed in California, or grass-fed Irish family farming?’

John Jordan says reducing Irish dairy herd makes no sense in global context

Ornua makes the iconic Kerrygold brand Expand
Thinking globally: John Jordan Expand

Close

Ornua makes the iconic Kerrygold brand

Ornua makes the iconic Kerrygold brand

Thinking globally: John Jordan

Thinking globally: John Jordan

/

Ornua makes the iconic Kerrygold brand

Claire Mc Cormack

Any attempt to move away from Ireland’s grass-fed dairy system will have “a more damaging impact” on the environment from a global perspective, says Ornua CEO John Jordan.

He warned that debate on increased environmental requirements in the sector must occur in a “holistic” manner.

Most Watched

Privacy