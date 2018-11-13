Ornua and Glanbia US market share feud rumbles on

The dispute between Ornua and Glanbia could click up a gear when Ornua's board meets tomorrow.

The differences between the dairy companies were prompted by the recent launch of Glanbia's Truly Grass Fed dairy range in the US.

Matters have deteriorated further following the move to Glanbia of a former senior staff member at Ornua's US office. Glanbia Co-op is a shareholder in Ornua, like most other dairy co-ops, and is represented on the dairy marketing body's board.

In launching its Truly Grass Fed cheese, Glanbia has been accused of targeting Ornua's Kerrygold brand, and its lucrative market share in the US. Glanbia rejects this assertion.

Ornua chief executive John Jordan reiterated at last week's ICOS conference that Kerrygold's market position in the US would be defended, but conceded that this battle could inevitably erode value for the Irish dairy industry.

Glanbia's launch of the Truly Grass Fed brand has been strongly criticised by the farm organisations.