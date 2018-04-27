Opinion: Our milk glass was half-full last year, now it's half-empty

How quickly the pendulum has swung on milk price. This time last year we were seeing consistent increases and the hope was to repair the current accounts damaged by the low milk prices in 2015/2016. We were even hopeful of building the rainy day fund for future downturns.

For anyone lucky enough to create one it did not take long for the tide to turn due to the wet autumn and now an incredibly difficult spring. The efforts to care for the animals and ensure they were properly fed has led to an increased workload on every farm along with the added financial pressure associated with purchasing extra feed or supplement.

The effects have been very severe on farmers in almost every county and no doubt are leading to physical exhaustion and increased stress levels. The financial impact has yet to be seen fully because massive amounts of feed have been purchased in recent weeks and while merchants are good enough to allow their customers put it on credit so that the animals are cared for, ultimately the bills will come and with them the harsh reality of payment. With regard to milk price there is no doubt the higher prices obtained in 2017 combined with lower grain prices led to increased output internationally. This, along with the construction of factory-sized dairy units in some countries, is increasing global production.

I found a statement from our EU Agricultural Commissioner a bit frustrating when he told us to curb our expansion plans, while the rest of the world expands at will, and also considering the big Russian market remains closed to dairy exports due to sanctions imposed by the European Union. I also feel our Minister for Agriculture could have stepped up and acknowledged the extent of the fodder shortages far earlier, as floods washed across the north-west and Donegal from last autumn.