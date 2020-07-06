Farming

OAD milking cuts production by 22pc, Teagasc study finds

Emer Kennedy

Emer Kennedy

Emer Kennedy

Emer Kennedy

Ciaran Moran

An on-going experiment a Moorepark is finding a significant disparity in the performance of once-a-day (OAD) versus twice-a-day (TAD) milking.

Teagasc researcher Emer Kennedy reports that milking the cows once a day has reduced their milk production by 22pc and their milk solids by 15pc.

To date this year, the once-a-day cows have produced 2,754kg milk and 249kg MS. The twice-a-day cows have produced 3,525kg milk and 294kg MS.