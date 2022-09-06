‘Not being tied to the milking parlour every morning and evening is great’

It takes time for farmers and cows to get used to a robot, but for Tipperary dairy man Jim Maher, the freedom it has given him, wife Eileen and son Henry is “unbelievable”.

The Mahers, who farm near Loughmore, Templemore, put in their first robot in 2016. Three years later, in December 2019, they put in a second one.

For Jim, who had been milking for years and with a young family, the decision to buy a robot came about after seeing it work elsewhere and wondering if he was going to be milking cows his entire life.

“I went down to Carrick-on-Suir and saw three of them working and you couldn’t but be impressed,” he says.

“You see it working from day one and I think when you see the cows go in themselves, then you have confidence in it.”

It also made sense to son Henry, who had been working in Dublin while his father was milking full-time at home.

“Dad had been 40 years in the milking parlour and I couldn’t have seen myself giving 40 years in a milking parlour,” says Henry.

“The flexibility I have, I was able to work my own job, which I did until about two months ago, and then be at home in the springtime during calving. The flexibility of not being tied to the milking parlour every morning and evening was great.

“On a Sunday, or whatever day, you can have it set up that there is very little to be done, maybe 10 minutes in the morning and the same at some stage before bed.”

The Mahers had reduced their cow numbers when they installed the first robot in 2016.

“We were probably milking too many on the one robot, but we also had tillage and more drystock, and we said we’d finish with the tillage and rearing bullocks and go all dairy, so we went back up again to justify the second robot.”

Expand Close A cow being milked by the robot. Photo: John D Kelly / Facebook

According to Sean Callan of robot makers Lely, the setting up of a grazing platform in three parts — with A, B, C grazing blocks — is the optimum set-up for spring calving, grass-based systems.

“When we start, all the cows come out of the old parlour and on to the robot, and we split the herd in three in the start-up week,” says Mr Callan.

“It means the cows are not standing on their feet for too long and then after seven to 10 days, we turn on the grazeway gate, which selects where the cow goes after passing through the robot.”

Block A is usually 2am-10am; block B, 10am-6pm and block C, 6pm-2am.

“Depending on the cows, they go to the relevant block that is open. The first cow into A is at 2am and then moves through the system after 8-12 hours. The reward for the cows moving is fresh grass.”

He said it takes farmers the guts of a year to get to grips with the system, something Jim agrees with.

Expand Close Cows head into the milking parlour to be milked by Jim Maher's robots. Photo: John D Kelly / Facebook

The A, B, C grazing system sounds “horrific”, but he says it’s not — it’s just a case of “dividing your mind by three”.

“The first year I found it very hard because we had one robot with 80 cows, which was a lot,” says Jim.

“I had been used to giving 110 cows grass for the day and now I was gone back to 80 cows and giving them a third, and with the 6pm grass, you don’t even given them a third. I could not give them too little and I was inclined to give them too much all the time. But you get used to it. I think it takes the second year or even the third year before they are all tuned in, but they really follow each other.”

According to Callan, the beauty of the robot is it treats each cow the same every time.

“It’s not like when a relief milker comes in and does things slightly differently,” he says.

Yet, when it comes to milking higher-yielding cows, they can be milked up to three times a day, while lower yielding cows less.

He says when it comes to cull cows, because you can see the yield, fat and protein on an individual cow basis, you can see the day that cow stops making you money.

“Most of the time they are not dried off they just go straight out for fattening.”

On Jim’s farm, the C block is around 18 acres, leaving two larger blocks in A and B.

That is done on purpose, according to Jordan Molloy, Farm Management Support Advisor with Lely.q

“The whole idea is the 6pm [block] should be the smallest block. So the cows walk in here at 6pm and she’s due to leave at 2am,” says Molloy.

“The idea is that she will move at night-time when she hears the robot milking and the grazeway gate. The biggest challenge with the robot system is getting the cows to move at night-time.”

She says if the cows are located too far from the farm at night, they won’t walk that distance.

Expand Close A close-up of the machine at work. Photo: John D Kelly / Facebook

“The whole idea is to keep this block nice and close and it’s smaller.”

The smaller size too leads to a shorter rotation, with the cows not too full coming from this block, enabling them to move better at night.

“Then the 2am block is generally the furthest away block and can be the largest block,” says Molloy.

“The 6pm C block might only be 15pc to 120pc of the land and then the other two are 40pc and 40pc or 50pc and 30pc. The C block is just to keep them happy for a couple of hours and then they come into the shed and move through to a bigger block and get fed out there.”

She says milking more than 60 cows per robot means that all the cows are never in the one block together, even the C block, which will usually only have a maximum of 80pc of the herd in it at any one time.

The regulation of gate changes means the cows get used to going for fresh grass and having a robot does not mean feeding extra meal to cows.

She adds that Greenfield sites often have water troughs on laneways to help reduce the distance cows have to walk.

“The maximum we want a cow walking [for water] is about 180m. Once they go over 180m, Teagasc research says they will drop around 10pc yield. The cows know roughly when they are due for milking, the grazeway will know and the robot will know. You [the farmer] don’t need to know.

“And that’s the hardest part, especially when you’re changing from a parlour. The hardest thing in the first year is not the four-legged thing, it’s the two-legged thing. You’re used to all the cows being milked and in the paddock and you’re used to all your cows being together behind the parlour due for milking. Here, they’re mixed up every way.”

According to Henry, the extra information from the robot has enabled them to figure out what cows they want to use sexed semen on or determine if an animal is sick before they show physical signs.

Expand Close Jim Maher’s dairy herd / Facebook

“You know straight away your good cows and the cows that are not performing,” he says.

As for cows for the future, he says they will be looking at those with better solids.

“We have started to use sexed semen, which we would not have done. And now we can pick out the good cows no problem. The focus is on milk speed as well, to get rid of the slow cows. Now, you know every cow, whereas you didn’t before.

“This cow that comes in that you think is great, well the cow that you have no regard for could be as good as her.”

The Friesian herd, he says, could have been expanded by seven or eight cows this year, but the late summer’s dry spell made Jim happy with the numbers they have.

‘For 100 cows, if you have 80 trained up, the 20 heifers will be pulled through the system’

Around 80pc of Lely robot installations are converting existing sheds, not greenfield sites, according to William Conlon, Head of Farmyard Design and Project Coordination with Lely, who says it can take two or three visits to get the design of the new set-up agreed.

The target is to get the robot in between September and December so milking on the robot can start when the farm is quiet.

“There are no calves to feed and there’s no slurry or fertiliser or silage to be worried about. The cows are also under less pressure too,” says Conlon.

“Then when you come to springtime and if you have 100 cows, and you have 80 cows trained up, the 20 heifers will be pulled through the system.

Flow

“When I first come out to a farm, we’re looking for a few different things. First off, we look at cow flow around the yard, but you’re also looking at how the farmer moves.

“In a robot system, there are cows moving in and out the entire time, so you need to set things up so there is a clean side of the yard and a dirty side of the yard.

“Where the milk lorry is moving, where silage is being fed, where you are moving with slurry can all happen independently of the cows walking in and out of the yard.”

For two robots, they are placed facing each other, but for three or more, or if the farm has plans to expand, it is usually a checkout layout, where the robots are installed in a line. The checkout system allows a lot of robots into a relatively small area.

The space around the robot is also an important consideration in the farmyard set-up.

“Generally, you’d be looking for about five metres from the front of the robot to the first obstacle,” he says.

The number of robots needed is also dictated by the number of cows being milked.

One of the main features of the robotic milking system is the automatic draft and separation.

“Unlike a parlour, you may not always be there when the cow comes in for milking, so you need a system that will automatically draft her off and have her here waiting for you. It’s not always possible on systems, especially if you are using existing sheds, but you try to separate to a local paddock, where the cows can eat.”

Separate

Approximately 30pc of farmers with robots are working off farm to some extent, he says, and for them, having cows separate out to a paddock means they are not standing indoors for too long.

The separation area also leaves the potential for another robot down the line.

“We go to some farms and they say ‘we only ever want one robot, we’re not putting any more in’, but things change on a farm... land comes up beside them, they start pushing out more grass and they see the scope to move up numbers.

“So we’re always trying to plan now, particularly in the last three or four years, to leave the potential for another robot to go in.”

Approximately 90pc of the robots that have been installed in recent years are on a slatted area due to the robot being a very high-traffic space, with the slats helping to keep the area clean.

“One of the first questions I ask when I go into a farm is ‘how are you with slurry storage?’ and generally the answer is ‘it’s alright, but if I’m looking at going up 10 cows, I’m going to be tight’.”

The possible exclusion of dairy equipment under Tams means a grant of between €30,000 and €96,000 is currently available, but won’t be from next year.

However, Conlon says anyone who applies for dairy equipment under Tams this year has 18 months to draw down the grant.