Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Not being tied to the milking parlour every morning and evening is great’

Dairy farmer Jim Maher and his family hail the benefits their robot milking system is having on their quality of life

Dairy farmer Jim Maher with his wife Eileen and son Henry on their dairy farm in Loughmore Co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly Expand
A cow being milked by the robot. Photo: John D Kelly Expand
Cows head into the milking parlour to be milked by Jim Maher's robots. Photo: John D Kelly Expand
A close-up of the machine at work. Photo: John D Kelly Expand
Jim Maher&rsquo;s dairy herd Expand

Close

Dairy farmer Jim Maher with his wife Eileen and son Henry on their dairy farm in Loughmore Co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly

Dairy farmer Jim Maher with his wife Eileen and son Henry on their dairy farm in Loughmore Co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly

A cow being milked by the robot. Photo: John D Kelly

A cow being milked by the robot. Photo: John D Kelly

Cows head into the milking parlour to be milked by Jim Maher's robots. Photo: John D Kelly

Cows head into the milking parlour to be milked by Jim Maher's robots. Photo: John D Kelly

A close-up of the machine at work. Photo: John D Kelly

A close-up of the machine at work. Photo: John D Kelly

Jim Maher&rsquo;s dairy herd

Jim Maher’s dairy herd

/

Dairy farmer Jim Maher with his wife Eileen and son Henry on their dairy farm in Loughmore Co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

It takes time for farmers and cows to get used to a robot, but for Tipperary dairy man Jim Maher, the freedom it has given him, wife Eileen and son Henry is “unbelievable”.

The Mahers, who farm near Loughmore, Templemore, put in their first robot in 2016. Three years later, in December 2019, they put in a second one.

Most Watched

Privacy