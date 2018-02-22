Northern farmers reach agreement to ban PI cattle from slaughter plants

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, Victor Chestnutt, says an agreement has been reached with the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA) to ban PI cattle from slaughter plants.

The ban, which comes into effect at NIMEA abattoirs from the 1 May 2018, has full support from other industry organisations and is a significant step towards eradicating BVD in Northern Ireland.

“The decision to implement a ban on PI cattle entering slaughter plants has not been taken lightly. Over the past number of months, we have listened to our members concerns and it is very clear that responsible herd keepers have lost patience with farmers who are currently retaining PI cattle,” says Mr Chestnutt. Retaining PI cattle presents a significant disease risk to the natal herd for neighbouring farms and it is delaying the progress of the BVD Eradication Programme. Mr Chestnutt says, “This is simply unacceptable.”

The UFU carefully considered the options. “To really clamp down on this disease we need action, now. Without a sitting government, we’ve had to look at the things industry can do itself,” says Mr Chestnutt, adding that the PI ban has been discussed at length with NIMEA and other industry organisations, who are supportive. “For anyone retaining PI cattle, the message is clear. Either humanely dispose of PI cattle through the fallen stock scheme or if they are at least 12 months of age, slaughter them at the abattoir before 1 May 2018. We do not want to see these cattle going back to grass and risk spreading the disease to neighbouring farms.”