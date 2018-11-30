Farm Ireland
Farm Ireland

North Cork and Newtownsandes suppliers to vote on merger proposal

Newtownsandes Co-op
Newtownsandes Co-op
Margaret Donnelly

The Boards of North Cork Co-operative Creameries (Kanturk, Co. Cork) and Newtownsandes Co-operative (Moyvane, Co. Kerry) have unanimously agreed to recommend the merger of the two Societies to their respective memberships.

The agreement reached between the two Boards of the co-operatives is now subject to approval by their respective shareholders and will also be subject to regulatory approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

North Cork and Newtownsandes will hold separate SGMs on December 12.

The Boards of both societies are unanimously recommending their members to vote in favour of all resolutions to approve the merger proposal.

Both co-operatives are friendly and neighbouring societies who already work closely together in a commercial dairy processing arrangement - whereby North Cork Creameries already processes some 23m litres of milk annually into a range of high quality dairy products for Newtownsandes. 

On completion of the proposed merger, the businesses of both co-operatives will be merged with all current milk collection and processing arrangements continuing as normal. 

North Cork Co-operative Creameries will then process over 240m litres of milk annually, with an already well invested capacity to increase processing throughput to over 360m litres, and this will cater for the ongoing expansion by milk producers across its operating region.

Both co-operatives have been in discussion since January about the possibility of an amalgamation and this has now reached a successful conclusion. The discussions have been facilitated by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS). 

North Cork Creameries is an innovative company offering a portfolio of excellent dairy products and food ingredients manufactured to the highest international standards. 

In February 2016 Kerry announced that it would stop processing up to 60pc of the creamery's milk pool due to commitments to their own suppliers.

Later that year some farmer suppliers protested outside Newtownsands co-op looking for greater disclosure of the co-ops financial situation after it made a loss in 2016.

