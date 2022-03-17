Nitrates derogation approved, but faces review in 2023 – McConalogue

Ireland has secured a positive vote on the extension of its nitrates derogation for the period 2022 – 2025, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

The derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive, subject to adherence to stricter rules to be implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. The derogation will run to 31st December 2025 with the interim review in 2023.

The conditions for this latest Nitrates Derogation include a strengthened set of water protection measures, an increased level of inspections and a requirement for an interim review of water quality in 2023.

Minister McConalogue said, “All farmers have an important role to play in protecting our environment particularly those farming intensively, and it is crucial that we protect and restore our waters as soon as possible to maintain the nitrates derogation at current levels into the future. Water quality is crucial to a healthy environment and farmers are keen to drive further improvements here.”

Minister McConalogue also announced that the online application portal will open tomorrow morning (18th March) for those wishing to apply for a nitrates derogation in 2022.

“I encourage more intensively stocked farmers to engage as soon as possible with this application process and to discuss the need for a derogation with their agricultural advisor,” the Minister added.

Over 6,000 intensively stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2021 with a similar number anticipated to avail of the facility in 2022. The online system is aimed at simplifying the application process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties.

While farmers can also remain compliant with the Regulations by managing their livestock, exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure or renting additional land, this is subject to strict conditions including keeping records of any livestock manure or other organic fertilisers moved off the holding.

There is now also a mandatory online system in place to record movements of organic manure between holdings which is also aimed at simplifying the process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties.

The closing date for Nitrates Derogation applications is 14th April 2022. Farmers who applied for a derogation in 2021 are reminded that they must submit fertiliser accounts by 14th April 2022.