Fonterra said in a statement it was reducing its milk collection forecast for the season to 1,525 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), from a June forecast of 1,575 million kgMS.

It also said its dairy exports from New Zealand fell 7pc in October, facing pressure from export growth from the European Union.

Fonterra’s exports from the United States also took a hit, falling 10pc. Australian exports, however, remained resilient compared with last year.