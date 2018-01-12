New Zealand to test dairy farms nationally for cattle disease

Fourteen farms in the world’s biggest dairy exporter have tested positive for the disease since it was first detected in South Canterbury on the country’s South Island in July.

Mycoplasma bovis is common in many countries and can lead to conditions such as udder infection, pneumonia and arthritis in affected cattle, but does not pose a food safety risk or any risk to humans.

The Ministry said in December that the disease had spread for the first time to a property on the North Island.