New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle disease

About 126,000 cows are expected to be culled, mainly over the next two years, as government and industry work to depopulate all infected farms, the government said in a statement.

The disease, which is common in many countries, was first detected in New Zealand at a farm in the South Island last July and some 37 properties have now tested positive for the illness.

“Today’s decision to eradicate is driven by the government’s desire to protect the national herd from the disease and protect the base of our economy – the farming sector,” Ardern said in a statement.