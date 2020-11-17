New programme signposts Teagasc’s ambitious climate targets for farmers

Reduced fertiliser usage, lower stocking rates and ambitious biodiversity targets have been set for dairy farms participating in a new Teagasc environmental programme.

The ‘Signpost Programme’ farms will be asked to cut fertiliser use by 10pc, stock the farm at less than 250kg org. N/ Ha and dedicate 10pc of the farm to high-value biodiversity. The programme, led by Dr Tom O’Dwyer, will be a multi-annual campaign to promote climate action by all Irish farmers.

The network of Signpost farms, will act as demonstration farms and sites for carbon sequestration measurements. Teagasc plans to invite farmers participating in its joint farm development programmes with milk processors to enrol in the Signpost programme by the end of this year.

A number of additional dairy farmers will be invited join the programme to ensure that the full diversity of the sector is represented in the final network. The Signpost Programme will also enrol demonstration farms from other sectors — beef, sheep, tillage and mixed enterprise — during 2021.

For example, demonstration farmers participating in the Green Acres Calf to Beef programme and the Teagasc BETTER Sheep farm programme could be enrolled. It is also envisaged that Teagasc research, college and demonstration farms could be included. Under the programme, Teagasc will work with the signpost farmers to reduce their environmental footprint, while also improving both the profitability and sustainability of their farming businesses.

Targets

While Teagasc has said the solution for each farm will be somewhat different (and will be tailored to suit the individual farmer and his/her farm), it has detailed targets it expects the dairy Signpost Farmers to achieve.

The targets include:

■ stocking the farm appropriately at less than 250 kg org. N/ Ha (whole farm);

■ less than 290 kg org. N/Ha (milking platform)

■ identify and reseed unproductive swards with a targeted increase of 2 tDM/ha utilised over five years.

■ reduce chemical N fertiliser usage by 10pc over five years

■ increase sward clover content to 20pc over five years

■ spread at least 50pc of chemical N as protected urea and all slurry using Low Emission Technology.

Other farm management changes include a target replacement rate of 18-20pc and a reduction in concentrate Crude Protein percentage to 14pc during the main grazing season.

Online Editors